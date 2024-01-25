Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One of the most enjoyable and fulfilling experiences you can have with another person is making food together. Not only is it a great exercise in teamwork, but you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor after you’re done. So the next time you’re thinking of inviting a friend or two over, keep these recipes handy!

1. Rustic Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Source: Rustic Roasted Vegetable Pizza

If you are looking for a Friday or Saturday night treat with a healthier spin, then these are the pizzas for you! This homemade Rustic Roasted Vegetable Pizza by Ross Bearman is about as healthy as pizzas can get, yet it tastes every bit as comforting and as delicious!

2. Easy and Delicious Veggie Sushi Rolls

Source: Easy and Delicious Veggie Sushi Rolls

Nourishing, filling, and delicious meal or snack. These Easy and Delicious Veggie Sushi Rolls by Lena Ropp are packed with nutrients, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and protein. Avocado gives a delicious and creamy texture to the sushi rolls and a great balance with the crunchy vegetables.

3. Chickpea Chorizo Tacos

Source: Chickpea Chorizo Tacos

This hot and spicy chickpea chorizo is like soyrizo, minus the soy! The chickpeas get their meaty “chorizo” flavor by crumbling them in a food processor with savory sun-dried tomato and being cooked in a skillet with a hot and spicy sauce. Load up your tacos with plenty of crisp lettuce, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and some guac to balance the heat. You have to try these Chickpea Chorizo Tacos by Stephanie McKinnie.

4. Corn Flake Onion Rings

Source: Corn Flake Onion Rings

Move over, restaurant onion rings. These Corn Flake Onion Rings by Deniz Kilic are here to impress. They’re crunchy and crispy on the outside, and soft and fragrant on the inside. They’re dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free! Make a million dips to go with these, have an onion ring party, and go nuts – these deserve a party.

5. Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Source: Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Here’s a vegan version of the carnival classic that you can make at home in a pinch. Need we say more? These Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce by Lane Gold are spectacular!

6. Apple Pie Wontons

Source: Apple Pie Wontons

These Apple Pie Wontons by Kristen Genton are so sugary and cinnamony and just melt in your mouth! Not to mention, they look super cute and are unbelievably addicting to eat. Make sure you serve them right away so they keep their crisp but remember to warn people that they are hot!

7. Gingerbread House

Source: Gingerbread House

Bring some Christmas magic to your home with this classic vegan Gingerbread House. This festive Gingerbread House by Fabio Gallo is made out of gingerbread cookies and vegan aquafaba royal icing.

8. Lasagna with Cheesy Cashew Cream

Source: Lasagna with Cheesy Cashew Cream

This vegan Lasagna with Cheesy Cashew Cream by Carol Clayton is rich and cheesy, with layers of flavor you’re sure to love. The bechamel and cheese layer are combined into a cheesy cashew cream which is sandwiched between no-cook lasagna sheets, spinach, and a rich vegan ragu sauce. It’s surprisingly simple to make and perfect for holiday gatherings!

9. Tikka Masala Wings

Source: Tikka Masala Wings

These Tikka Masala Wings by Liv King are delicious! Flavorful chicken-style seitan wrapped in a rice paper “skin” then fried until crisp. Yum!

10. Mozzarella Sticks With Homemade Red Sauce

Source: Mozzarella Sticks With Homemade Red Sauce

If you long for classic mozzarella sticks, you have to have these vegan Mozzarella Sticks With Homemade Red Sauce by Gabrielle St. Claire.

11. Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites

Source: Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites

These Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bites by Ashley Hankins only require a few ingredients and are fairly quick to make. Make these bites the perfect game-day snack or just on any ordinary day when you want something extra special. They’re also grain-free, so all your friends can enjoy them!

12. S’mores Baked Alaska

Source: S’mores Baked Alaska

The polar ice caps are melting and global temperatures are rising at an alarming rate, but this miniature edible iceberg still manages to keep its cool in the face of a smoldering flame. Resting upon a sturdy graham cracker platform, creamy scoops of chocolate ice cream remain insulated by a frothy meringue cloak. Toasting to a marshmallowy consistency, the overall effect is that of an indoor s’more, complete with the excitement of an open fire. This S’mores Baked Alaska recipe by Hannah Kaminsky can be finished either in the oven or with a kitchen torch. Just set the broiler in your oven to its highest setting when you’re ready to bring the heat.

13. Sweet Potato Black Bean Enchiladas

Source: Sweet Potato Black Bean Enchiladas

These Sweet Potato Black Bean Enchiladas by Maggie Wescott are vegan, and gluten-free, and make a delightful dinner option. Packed full of flavorful spices, an easy homemade enchilada sauce, and roasted sweet potatoes, these enchiladas will quickly become a dinnertime favorite.

14. Blueberry Pop Tarts

Source: Blueberry Pop Tarts

These vegan Blueberry Pop Tarts by Jessica Bose are perfect for breakfast, a snack, or dessert! They are super nostalgic, but also so much better than the classic childhood snack. Buttery crust filled with fresh blueberry, date, and chia mixture––what more could you want? It’s such a treat. You are going to be obsessed with these Vegan Blueberry Pop-Tarts!

15. Tofu Satay Skewers

Source: Tofu Satay Skewers

These Tofu Satay Skewers by Kirsten Kaminski are easy, require minimal ingredients, are full of protein, and are a hit with any crowd!

