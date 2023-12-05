Colorful and impressive, chocolate bark is an irresistible treat perfect for the holiday season or even year-round! It’s so simple to make, you don’t need any fancy equipment. it’s quick, easy, and delicious! You’ll want to snack on these chocolate bark recipes again and again! Enjoy!

1. Rosemary Chocolate Bark

Source: Rosemary-Chocolate Bark

Not only is this Rosemary-Chocolate Bark by The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame colorful and impressive, especially around the holidays, but chocolate and herbs together are an exceptionally unique pairing. In this version, sweet strawberries and assertive rosemary are the stars of the show, but there are other combinations you can try, like basil and strawberries, mint and orange zest, dill and lemon zest, thyme and blueberries, and even cilantro with bananas and lime zest. No matter which combination you choose, tap into your inner artist to create your dessert masterpiece.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman

2. Superfood Chocolate Bark

Source: Superfood Chocolate Bark

This Superfood Chocolate Bark by Stephanie Davies is the perfect chocolatey treat to munch on – not only is it delicious, but it’s also full of superfoods! You can feel awesome while also getting a sweet treat!

Get the Love Cookbook!

Love: Your Favorite Chocolate-Based Desserts & Treats Made Vegan is every chocolate lover’s dream come true! With 50 delicious and easy-to-follow recipes, this cookbook is sure to satisfy every chocolate connoisseur in your life. From chocolate classics like chocolate chunk brownies and chocolate chip cookies to decadent delights like Vegan Ferrero Rocher Truffles and dreamy chocolate mousse, this cookbook has something for everyone!

3. Raw Chocolate Bark

Source: Raw Chocolate Bark

This Raw Chocolate Bark by Nikki Stokes is crunchy, and chocolatey, and goes perfectly with ice cream.

4. Chocolate Bark

Source: Chocolate Bark

This naturally sweetened Chocolate Bark by Jesse Lane Lee will be the best treat that you’ll want to snack on again and again! Make it for friends, family, or just for yourself – you deserve it!

5. Freezer Maca Chocolate Bark

Source: Freezer Maca Chocolate Bark

The easiest, smoothest chocolate you will ever make. A few simple ingredients make a blank canvas for any toppings you’d like. Make a batch of this Freezer Maca Chocolate Bark by Cora Matheson and have super healthy chocolate only a freezer door away.

6. Easy 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark

Source: Easy 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark

Chocolate bark is an irresistible treat that has worked its way from a holiday specialty to a year-round popular product. Before you throw a bag into your shopping cart, take a look at how simple it is to make a batch of your own! This Easy 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark by Michele Elizabeth is extra rich and indulgent thanks to the added peanut chunks and swirl. It’s quick, easy to make, and requires three simple ingredients.

7. Raw Chocolate Bark With Tangerine and Goji Berries

Source: Raw Chocolate Bark With Tangerine and Goji Berries

This Raw Chocolate Bark With Tangerine and Goji Berries by Stacey Isaacs is amazing. It’s filled with superfoods, tastes like candy, and has no sugar. So, the dream has become a reality. You know, that dream of what if there existed a delicious, healthy raw chocolate dessert was really good for you? Well, goji berries, maca root, tangerine, coconut, cashews, and raw cacao will delight your taste buds and make you feel fantastic. It’s so easy to make, can be prepared in advance, will satisfy your chocolate cravings, and will keep you happy. Yes, really!

8. Lemon Pretzel and Gochugaru White Chocolate Bark

Source: Lemon Pretzel and Gochugaru White Chocolate Bark

This Lemon Pretzel and Gochugaru White Chocolate Bark by Julie Park takes less than 10 minutes to make and is everything sweet, salty, and spicy. Crunchy pretzels are combined with white chocolate, then sprinkled with lemon zest and gochugaru, a Korean chili powder. One bite and you’ll be wanting more!

9. Turmeric and Cranberry White Chocolate Bark

Source: Turmeric and Cranberry White Chocolate Bark

This Turmeric and Cranberry White Chocolate Bark recipe by Kat Condon combines the incredible taste of white chocolate with the magic color and healing powers of turmeric to create the ultimate chocolate bark. When you top these beautiful confections with cranberries they become just about the prettiest desserts we’ve ever seen.

10. Salted Chocolate Bark With Balsamic Ginger Figs

Source: Salted Chocolate Bark With Balsamic Ginger Figs

Sometimes life just calls for a little chocolate. And sometimes when there is no chocolate on -hand, you have to come up with an alternative, which may even involve making it yourself. And if you are going to go so far as to make it yourself, you may as well make it taste awesome and throw in some flavors and tastes, add some extra textures and truly make a fancy chocolate like this Salted Chocolate Bark With Balsamic Ginger Figs by Laura Peill.

11. 5 Ingredient Pepita Seeds and Coconut Raw Chocolate Bark

Source: 5 Ingredient Pepita Seeds and Coconut Raw Chocolate Bark

What better way to enjoy a rich, chocolaty treat than the simplest way? With only five ingredients, this Pepita Seeds and Coconut Raw Chocolate Bark by Charanya Ramakrishnan comes together quickly so you can get to enjoy it that much faster. This could be made in 30 minutes, however, I recommend you make it overnight for the best texture. Enjoy!

12. Raw Chocolate Bark With Pistachios and Edible Flowers

Source: Raw Chocolate Bark With Pistachios and Edible Flowers

If you like chocolate, you’ll LOVE this Raw Chocolate Bark With Pistachios and Edible Flowers recipe by Pauline Hanuise! It’s simple, you don’t need any specific equipment, and it’s quick, easy and it’s delightful!

13. Hazelnut Carob Bark

Source: Hazelnut Carob Bark

If you’re looking for a healthier chocolate treat, then this Hazelnut Carob Bark is for you! This chocolatey treat by Jesse Lane Lee just melts in your mouth. The toasted hazelnut pieces sprinkled throughout the bark bring a satisfying crunch.

14. Peanut Butter Quinoa Bark

Source: Peanut Butter Quinoa Bark

A mix of healthful ingredients comes together to create this tasty Peanut Butter Quinoa Bark by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD. Quinoa, chia, and oats = lots of filling fiber. Pure maple syrup = sweetness. Peanuts and dark chocolate = YUM! The chocolate peanut butter combo gives this treat an irresistible flavor and the quinoa gives it a satisfying crunch.

15. Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Bark

Source: Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Bark

Chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. How do you make this tried and true favorite even better? Easy! Use raw vegan chocolate, all-natural peanut butter, and sea salt! This Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Bark by Heidi Turunen is simple, clean, and delicious.

