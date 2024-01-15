Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Potato tacos may not be the most popular taco variety, but they are certainly some of the most delicious. These tacos are nutritionally dense, cheap, and simple to make. So instead of asking taco bell to add some crispy potatoes to your taco or crunch wrap supreme, whip up some of these bad boys!

1. South-of-the-Border Potato Tacos

Source: South-of-the-Border Potato Tacos

A cheesy, caliente potato taco is delicious. A cheesy, caliente potato taco that’s fried is outta this world. You should serve the creamy avocado sauce on the side (better just make a really big batch). These South-of-the-Border Potato Tacos by Lane Gold are spectacular!

2. Potato Tacos with Homemade Salsa

Source: Potato Tacos with Homemade Salsa

You would never think of putting potatoes on tacos but we did. And let us tell you, it is delicious! It’s potato tacos with black bean and corn relish and one of the most delicious homemade salsas you will ever taste. And the three go wonderfully together. This is a great meal for having friends over, for the family, for any occasion. Pair it with a margarita and you are on track for an awesome evening! You have to try these Potato Tacos with Homemade Salsa by Alexandra V Jones!

3. Plantain Sweet Potato Tacos With Guacamole

Source: Plantain Sweet Potato Tacos With Guacamole

These Plantain Sweet Potato Tacos With Guacamole by Erin Druga are exactly as they sound – stuffed with plantains, sweet potatoes, and black beans and topped with a simple guacamole. They’re vegan, gluten-free, and an excellent lunch or dinner option!

4. Potato Tacos With Massaged Kale

Source: Potato Tacos With Massaged Kale

These Potato Tacos With Massaged Kale by Amy Katz are delicious and easy to make. Simply roast some seasoned potatoes, massage some kale with avocado, and add your favorite toppings! These tacos are naturally vegan and gluten-free.

5. Potato Tacos With Brussels Sprouts Slaw and Quinoa Tortillas

Source: Potato Tacos With Brussels Sprouts Slaw and Quinoa Tortillas

Homemade fluffy quinoa tortillas filled to the brim with soft white potatoes, black beans, and fresh Brussels sprouts slaw. A perfect medley of fall-inspired and Mexican flavors! Taco Tuesday (or any other day) will never be the same again with the addition of these Potato Tacos With Brussels Sprouts Slaw and Quinoa Tortillas by Jasmine Briones!

6. Sweet Potato Tacos With Mint-Cilantro Salsa

Source: Sweet Potato Tacos With Mint-Cilantro Salsa

A delicious taco made with a filling black bean purée, creamy avocado, crispy sweet potatoes, and topped with a cooling mint-cilantro salsa! These Sweet Potato Tacos With Mint-Cilantro Salsa by Marie Reginato are anything but traditional. Sweet potatoes, black beans, and avocados together provide that signature satiating feeling that so often comes from tacos.

7. Thankful Sweet Potato Pie Tacos

Source: Thankful Sweet Potato Pie Tacos

Practicing gratitude is an important aspect of a detoxified lifestyle. We have found that the best way to get into a thankful mindset is by eating Thanksgiving-inspired tacos. Here we offer the Thankful Sweet Potato Pie Tacos by Wes Allison. Like pumpkin, sweet potato sparkles when accompanied by warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and allspice. While the sweet potato spice latte may never come to fruition, we can be thankful that the Sweet Potato Pie Taco is available year-round.

Credit line: Recipe from The Taco Cleanse: The Tortilla-Based Diet Proven to Change Your Life, copyright ©Wes Allison, Stephanie Bogdanich, Molly R. Frisinger, Jessica Morris, 2015. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

8. Aloo Matar Tacos: Indian Potato and Peas Tacos

Source: Aloo Matar Tacos: Indian Potato and Peas Tacos

A portable take on the traditional Punjabi dish aloo matar — potatoes and peas in a spiced tomato sauce, these yummy Aloo Matar Tacos: Indian Potato and Peas Tacos by Steven Seighman take just 20 minutes to make. They have all the same flavors you’d get if you went to an Indian restaurant and ordered a bowl of Aloo Matar. It’s just that now you can walk by that restaurant while chowing down.

9. Mini Baked Potato Chip Tacos

Source: Mini Baked Potato Chip Tacos

These Mini Baked Potato Chip Tacos by Larice Feuerstein will be the star of any event you bring them to. The perfectly seasoned homemade potato chips make the perfect taco shell for whatever yummy fillings you decide to put in them. You can fill them yourself or let your guests get creative and make their own.

10. Korean Spicy Sweet Potato Falafel Tacos With Kimchi

Source: Korean Spicy Sweet Potato Falafel Tacos With Kimchi

These Korean Spicy Sweet Potato Falafel Tacos With Kimchi by Maikki Vasala combine Korean flavors with Mediterranean falafels and Mexican tacos … this is the most culturally diverse meal you’ll ever have! And it’s pretty darn delicious, too.

11. Spicy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Source: Spicy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

These veggie-packed Spicy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos by Laura Nockett are delicious weeknight meals that can be easily meal prepped in advance. These Spicy Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos are seriously delicious and seriously addicting!

12. Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos With Spicy Black Beans

Source: Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos With Spicy Black Beans

Sweet potato and tofu tacos aren’t just for breakfast, you can eat them at any time of day, but if you’re craving something warm and savory for your morning meal, these Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos With Spicy Black Beans by Alex and Linda Meyer are a great way to start the day!

