Rhubarb is a plant that is commonly grown in many gardens in the UK and parts of the US that have cold winters. It is a super sour plant that has delicious, fat, and juicy stalks. The stalks are usually green and red. Due to high levels of oxalic acid, rhubarb leaves are considered toxic to humans and should not be eaten.

Rhubarb boasts significant levels of vitamin C and K1 and is an excellent source of fiber. It is also high in antioxidants.

The sourness of rhubarb means that it is usually eaten with a lot of sugar and rarely eaten raw. It makes excellent fruit filling and can often be found with its buddies the strawberry and blackberry in crumbles and pies.

Check out these OGP recipes that celebrate the joy and versatility of rhubarb.

1. Rhubarb and Amaretto Crumble

This is a recipe for a British-style crumble. However, this Rhubarb and Amaretto Crumble by Adriana Zifarelli gives the crumble mix a little twist by adding ground almonds and almond extract for the amaretto feel. The rhubarb filling also has a dash of almond liqueur for that extra almond flavor. Serve this alone or with your favorite vegan ice cream.

2. Rhubarb Banana Jam

Bananas and rhubarb make the perfect pair in this Rhubarb Banana Jam by Annabelle Randles. The rhubarb and bananas are boiled together with a little lemon juice and sugar to make a deliciously tart jam. Use this jam on toast, bagels, or even swirled into your favorite vegan yogurt.

3. Rhubarb-Marinated Tofu Steaks

Here is a lovely savory recipe that celebrates rhubarb. These Rhubarb-Marinated Tofu Steaks by Heather Thomas are ideal for the grill. The combination of the rhubarb and the spices in the marinade make for a perfectly sweet and sour flavor. Bring this dish out at your next barbeque party.

4. Rhubarb Chutney

This Rhubarb Chutney by Valentina Chiappa is a great condiment to have on hand. It goes well with just about everything. Try it on toast as you would jam, or use it next time to make Indian food. The flavor combinations in this chutney are deliciously sweet and sour.

5. Rhubarb Dream Bars

These Rhubarb Dream Bars by Rebecca Coleman are definitely dreamy, and they are as light as a cloud with their rhubarb and aquafaba meringue topping. A crumbly, crunchy shortbread base gives you something to hold onto while you devour this tart treat.

6. Rhubarb Rose Water Syrup

If you are looking for something a little different when making your cocktails, mocktails, or just a refreshing summer drink, try this Rhubarb Rose Water Syrup by Sarah Gory. The rhubarb adds that all familiar tangy kick while the rosewater keeps things soft and floral. Pour a little into a tall glass of water and ice, and enjoy it on a hot afternoon.

7. Rhubarb Cherry Cake

This Rhubarb Cherry Cake by Valentina Chiappa comes with coconut flour, a coconut oil base, and a rhubarb, cherry and vanilla filling. The different flavors blend beautifully together. Enjoy a slice of this gorgeous cake on its own, or be a little cheeky and add a dollop of vegan whipped cream on top!

8. Rhubarb and Lemon Ice Cream

This is a perfect treat on a hot summer’s day. Annabelle Randles’ Rhubarb and Lemon Ice Cream is tart yet creamy and celebrates the joy of seasonal fruits. This is an easy ice cream to whip up but it needs 12 hours to set in the freezer. Serve with a sprinkling of lemon zest and some fresh berries.

9. Coconut Rhubarb Scones With Fresh Strawberry Glaze

These Coconut Rhubarb Scones With Fresh Strawberry Glaze by Tracey Tytko are a lovely light and fluffy treat. They are perfectly sweet and tart and can be eaten for breakfast or as an afternoon snack. Rhubarb and strawberries have always gone beautifully hand and hand, and here is no exception.

10. Banana Rhubarb Peach Muffins

Bananas and rhubarb team up again in this recipe for Banana Rhubarb Peach Muffins by Kimmy Murphy. Peaches join the party here to make these super cute, light, and fluffy muffins that can be eaten any time of the day. What’s more, they are gluten-free and contain no refined sugar.

