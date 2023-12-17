Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Every Sunday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Here you’ll find different news categories and links to each article published during the week! Enjoy!
Earth and Environmental News
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- Air France, Lufthansa, and Etihad Airways Ads Banned for Greenwashing
- Three Arrested As Major Environmental Crime Case Unfolds in Puerto Rico’s Jobos Bay
- Half of Young People Cannot Identify Correct Definition of Climate Change, Shows Poll
- Paris is Tripling Parking Charges for Large Cars!
- Hurricane Larry Released Microplastics All Over Canada
- The Revolutionary Plastic-Eating Boat Taking a Bite Out of Ocean Pollution
- Argentina’s Environmental Future Under Threat with Climate Denier Javier Milei
- EU Blasts OPEC for Blocking Crucial Climate Deal at COP28
- World Bank Focusing More on Climate Change Says New President, Ajay Banga
- UK Climate Change Minister’s Departure Sparks Outrage at COP28
- Over 160 Climate Denial Representatives Gain Access to COP28
- California Children Take Legal Action Against EPA for Climate Inaction
- Young Climate Activist Makes Powerful Statement at COP28 in Dubai
- Historic Cop28 Agreement Marks Global Shift Away from Fossil Fuels
- Yosemite National Park Bids Farewell to Single-Use Plastics
- Russia’s Climate Commitments: War Efforts and Western Tensions Redefine Agenda
- Billionaires from Polluting Industries Dominate Cop28, Raising Green Concerns
- Unilever Under Investigation for Greenwashing Eco-Friendly Product Claims
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- Rising Pollution in India is Sending Children to Hospitals
- UC Berkeley and The Humane Society Collaborate to Make Campus Dining More Plant-Based
- New York City Faces ‘Tripledemic’ as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
- Whole Foods is Adding Twrl Milk Tea to 153 Stores!
- Cow’s Milk Now Leading Cause of Fatal Allergies in Children Under 16
