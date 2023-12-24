Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week’s top animal news every Sunday. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Animal News
Source: soumen82hazra/Shutterstock
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- “Drama Queen” Dog Cracks Up Internet
- Viral Video Shows Puppy Spilling No Spill Bowl
- Stray Dog Had Given Up Hope Before Being Rescued
- “Eat Differently” Vegan PSA Debuts in Theaters Nationwide During Wonka Pre-show!!
- Tragic Snowmachine Crash Claims Lives of Sled Dogs in Alaska
- AI Technology Helps Users Identify Whales
- What Is Cat Math? Watch This Hilarious Video Explanation
- Amazing Video Shows New Puppy Laying Where Ashes of “Soul Dog” Were Spread
- Sleepy Golden Retriever Lets Human Know It’s Bedtime in Viral Video
- Belgian Startup, Paleo, Ventures into Plant-Based Pet Food Market with Innovative Animal-Free Heme
- Cockatoos Enjoy Soggy Snacks, Too
- Why Do Horses Have Long Faces? Scientists Have an Answer
- Viral Video Shows Treat Thief Refusing to Return Stolen Goods
- Neighbor Takes Care of Senior Dog After Human Has Heart Attack
- Adorable Video Shows Excited Dog Learning His “Girlfriend” Is Coming for a Sleepover
- These Ex-Shark Fishermen Now Teach Kids Environmental Conservation
- Amazing Map Has 1,642 Species and No Humans
- Lone Star Rescue Saves Dog from Euthanasia After Owner’s Heartless Decision
- Dog’s Quality of Life Improves, Thanks to His Human
- Clover the Sheepadoodle’s Hilarious Ice-Skating Attempt Goes Viral
- Bull Transported to Animal Sanctuary After Escaping Onto Train Tracks
- New South Wales National Parks Defending the Culling of Feral Horses
- The Silent Cost of the US-Mexico Border Wall
- Tragedy as Over 100,000 Fish Found Dead in Peterborough, UK
- This Pit Bull Mis Has a Smile on His Face After Getting Adopted!
- Watch This Dog Sip on an Unexpected Beverage!
- Injured German Shepherd Won’t Let Go of His Toy, Melts Hearts on Internet
- Ape Memories Resemble Human Emotions, Study Finds
- Emaciated, Twenty-Year-Old Tiger Among 15 Big Cats Saved from Tiger Farm in Thailand After Historic Rescue Mission
- Tiny Puppy Protects His Family from Gangsters!
- Two Senior Shelter Dogs Become Best Friends, Melt Hearts on TikTok
- Koa the Beagle Spent His Life in a Lab —Watch His Reaction to Getting His Own Bed!
- TikTok Trend Sheds Light on Second Dog Syndrome!
- Invasive Joro Spiders Likely to Spread North, Say Experts
- Climate Crisis Claims Over 100 Elephants in Zimbabwe’s Largest National Park
- Research Finds that Humans Have Driven Twice as Many Birds to Extinction Than Previously Thought
- Read This Adorable Story of Hummingbird Rescue
- Chihuahua Rescued from New York City Highway
- Funny Videos Show Giant Irish Wolfhound Accidentally Squishing Pawrent
- No Animals Used in Capsule Launch, Iranian Space Agency Confirms
- Chile Celebrates Landmark Ban on Animal Testing in Cosmetics
- Councilor Banned from Dealing with Animals After Illegal Puppy Breeding Operation
