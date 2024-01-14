Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week's top animal news every Sunday.
Animal News
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- Moment Foster Dog Finally Feels Safe in Home Captured on Camera
- “Boroughbred” Dog Surrendered for Heartbreaking Reason
- Talented! Viral Video Shows Pup’s Reaction to Dog Shoes
- “Nose to Toes” Program to Provide Medical Care for the Pets of Homebound Seniors
- Animal Shelter Stops Allowing Humans to Surrender Their Animal Companions
- Animal Law Expert Explains How Increased Animal Rights Help Humans in New Book
- Foster Pup Gets Sweet Message After Adoption Falls Through
- Humans Distract Anxious Dog on NYE with Cute Dance Party
- Golden Retriever Guilt Trips Human About Bedtime in Funny Video
- How Do We Treat Feral Cats Humanely While Protecting Ecosystems?
- Florida Program Uses Farm Animals to Help Rehabilitate Inmates
- Viral Vegan Activist Stands Up for Animals at KFC and McDonald’s
- Golden Retriever Raised by Cat Shows Off Odd Behaviors in Funny Video
- Doggy Door Lets Goat into House in Funny Viral Video
- Family on Road Trip Rescues Abandoned Dog, Then Adopts Him
- New Study Reveals that Humans Can Tell Chickens’ Emotions by Their Calls
- Baby Elephant Rejoins Mother After Getting Separated from Herd
- Animals’ Relationships with Technology is Being Studied
- How this Dog Parent Used Smart Tech to Stop Dog from Escaping
- Pet Insurance Is Important! How to Get the Best Rates in 2024
- Hilarious Cat Demands She Be Allowed to Use PS4 as Warm Bed
- Viral Clip Shows Feisty Feline Insisting on Being Let Inside
- Holly, the Rescued Rabbit Finds Freedom After Spending Her Life in a Test Lab
- Indonesian Authorities Intercept Truck Transporting Over 200 Dogs Bound for Slaughter
- BREAKING NEWS: South Korea Bans Dog Meat Trade!
- Nepal’s Birds in Peril: Pollution Causes Startling Deformities
- Watch This Massive Dog Try to be a Lap Dog!
- These Golden Retrievers Have a House Any Human Would be Jealous of!
- Sweet Mama Dog Still at Shelter After Her Puppies All Find Homes
- Many Marine Animals Use Objects As Hats
- Invoxia Unveils Smart Pet Tracker, a GPS Tracker and Wellness Device for Pets
- Montana Man Faces Federal Charges for Killing Thousands of Eagles and Trafficking Their Parts
- The Ongoing Feud Between Long Islanders and Wild Turkeys
- Spotted Black Snake Discovered Chilling in Queensland Toilet
- New Caledonia Court Halts Shark Culling Amid Environmental Outcry
- Sibling Squabble! TikToker Shares the Reality of Having “Girl Cats”
- Cigarette Smoke Increases Dogs’ Risk of Cancer, Study Shows
- Amazing New Technology! Dog Companion Robot Developed
- Polish People Help Protect Pups in Need in the Face of Cold Front
- Shocking Animal Cruelty Video of Dog Being Shoved Inside Crate Sparks Legal Action Against Pleasant Hill Man
- Watch This Golden Retriever React to His Mom’s Cuddles
- Hilarious TikTok Clip Shows German Shepherds’ Afraid to Pass Cat
- Video Shows Three Adorable Dogs Napping Together in Shelter
- Bullfights to Resume in Mexico City Despite Previous Ban
- PawCo Foods Unleashes Innovation with AI-Powered Plant-Based Dog Food
- Family Creates Shelters to Protect Cats from Cold Weather
