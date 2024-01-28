Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week’s top animal news every Sunday. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Animal News
Source: soumen82hazra/Shutterstock
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- Funny Video Shows Senior Dog Doesn’t Want to Play with Golden Retriever Sibling
- Adorable Rescue Pit Bull Melts Hearts in Birthday Outfit
- Husky Mix Returned to Shelter Twice, Still Searching for Forever Home
- Nightmarish Animal Cruelty Case with Skeletal Remains of Dead Cats Shocks Lackawanna County
- Cat Torturer Receives Guilty Verdict and Fine in Landmark Ruling in France
- Laundry Fire Threatens Shelter, Leaves Dogs & Cats Hospitalized
- Rescuers Save Seal Caught in Plastic Ring
- Cute Chunky Cat Finds New Home
- Canada Goose Gets Taken to Hospital, Partner Comes to Visit!
- Abandoned Animal Rescue in Honduras Sparks International Rescue Effort
- PETA and NZAVS Collaborate to Secure New Zealand’s Ban on Forced Swim Test
- U.K. Man Has Over 700 Tarantulas!
- Pet Cam Reveals Pure Joy for Adopted Greyhound
- Adorable Alaskan Malamute Accidentally Scares His New Puppy Brother
- TikTok User Hits the “Jackpot” When a Dog Takes Seat Next to Her In-Flight
- Study Shows Rats Showcase Unprecedented Memory Recall Abilities
- Obituaries are Involving Pets More Than Ever
- Male Dominance is Not Universal for Primates
- Meadow Brown Butterflies are Developing Fewer Spots Because of Global Warming
- Amazing Video Shows Fearless Dog Taking a Swim With Manta Rays!
- Viral Post Reveals How Hair Ties Nearly Killed Cat!
- Sweet Dog Always Has Gift for Human When They Arrive Home
- Tourism is Killing K’gari Dingoes
- Brothers Jailed for Sadistically Mutilating and Torturing Deer
- Humane Society of Missouri Rescues 55 Dogs from Extreme Neglect and Suffering
- Cranky Chihuahua Has the Most Relatable Expression After Being Woken Up
- Sweet Video Shows Vet Staff Singing to Calm Nervous Pooch
- Hawaiian Sea Turtles are Basking on Beaches and Have Gathered Crowds
- Lone Giraffe Rescued from Harsh Conditions Embarks on Journey to Safari Park
- Tragedy Strikes as 10-Year-Old Bitten by Shark During Resort Expedition
- Number of Abandoned Dogs Grows Along the U.S-Mexico Border
- Why Some Animals Turn White in the Winter
- Funny Video Shows Clingy Cat Accompanying Human into the Shower
- Pit Bull Interrupts Party to Make Sure Human Knows It’s His Bedtime
- Tears Over Transformation of Senior Dog Rescued from Euthanasia
- The ASPCA and Local Organizations Collaborate in Urgent Rescue of Over 100 Farm Animals
- Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty for Torturing and Mutilating Animals in YouTube Videos
- Unusual Animal Behavior Sparks Concerns of Rabies in Arizona National Park
- One-Eyed Rescue Dog is Thriving Four Years After Being Surrendered
- Golden Retrievers’ Snowy Adventure Captures Hearts Online
- Watch This Pomapoo Master the Art of Sledding
- First-Ever IVF Rhino Pregnancy Brings Hope for Species
- New Emperor Penguin Colonies Discovered in Antarctica Provide Vital Conservation Insights
- Dutch Authorities Allow Shooting “Deviant” Wolves with Paintball Guns
