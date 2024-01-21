Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week’s top animal news every Sunday. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Animal News
Source: soumen82hazra/Shutterstock
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- Dachshund Takes Center Stage in Adorable Construction Gear
- Adorable Goldendoodle Comforts Human in Heartwarming Clip
- Watch this Cat Parent Put Her Cat in “Cuddle Jail”
- Controversial Shark Culling Program Claims Over 700 Marine Lives in Queensland
- Animal Rights Activists Strive to Save Stray Dogs Amid Legalized Euthanasia in Russia
- Meet Yuna, The Lioness Fighting for Survival Amidst Ukraine’s Turmoil
- Lost Dog Makes It Home Safely After Going Missing for 16 Hours
- Flock of Grackles Takes Over Texas Parking Lot
- Pair of Siamang Gibbons Released into the Wild After Being Rescued from the Pet Trade
- Palm Oil Plantations are Killing Baby Monkeys
- The Vital Role of Fish in Sustaining Ocean Ecosystems
- Praxis and Activists Unveil Bold Campaign Exposing Dairy Industry Deceptions
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Cow Farming Sparks Controversy
- Wildlife Trapped and Killed Behind Texas Border Wall During Wildfire
- New Study Reveals That The Largest Great Ape to Ever Exist Went Extinct Because of Climate Change
- Rescue Dog Makes Miraculous Recovery from Heatstroke
- Video of Australian Cattle Dog Running Stuns Internet
- Smart Golden Retriever Senses Something Is Wrong as Human Struggles with Anemia Symptoms
- Mouse Caught Tidying Man’s Shed Every Night
- At Least 60 Marine Animals Wash Up on South Australian Beach
- How Animal Noises are Made in Wildlife Documentaries
- Sweet Former Shelter Cat Spoons Human in Adorable Video
- Friendship Between Orphaned Baby Monkey and Kitten Goes Viral
- Chile Takes Historic Step in Banning Cosmetic Animal Testing!
- Allegations of Animal Abuse Surface Against Petting Zoo in Long Island
- Wildlife Traffickers Caught While Loading Wildlife onto Bus in Bangkok
- Unprecedented Bird Flu Outbreak Threatens Fragile Ecosystem in Sub-Antarctic Region
- Canadian Court Upholds Convictions for Animal Rights Activists
- TikTok Video Shares Gecko Care Tip
- Funny Video Shows Dog Dressed as an Old Lady to “Sneak” into Pub
- Sweet Rottweiler Overjoyed When Stranger Says Hi
- Homeowner Faces Charges for Spray-Painting Squirrels
- Stephen Fry Campaigns Against Bearskin Caps Worn by the King’s Guards Outside Buckingham Palace
- Top Animal Technology from CES 2024, Reported by CNET
- The Unseen Avian Flu Threatening Our World And Wildlife
- Hilariously Chatty Pomeranian Delights Internet
- Senior Dog Discovered Guarding His Human’s Body Gets New Home
- Man Comforts and Holds Cat up to Pet Cam While Girlfriend is in the Hospital
- Rescuers Evacuate Sheep Trapped by Volcanic Eruption in Iceland
- Couple Faces Charges in Horrific Animal and Child Neglect Case
- Investigation into Animal Blood Bank Shows Serious Neglect and Disturbing Practices
- Abandoned Dog Found Waiting for Family to Return
- Cute Viral Video Captures Dalmatian Comforting Little Sister During Car Ride
- Resourceful Dog Parent Turns Walk into a TikTok Sensation
- Arizona Humane Society Advocates for Stricter Animal Cruelty Laws Amid Spike in Abuse Cases
- Concerns Raised After Chinese Researchers Clone Rhesus Monkey for Medical Research
- New Laws That Will Improve the Welfare of Wild and Domestic Animals in 2024
Vegan But Make It Fashion Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments