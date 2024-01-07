Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week’s top animal news every Sunday. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Animal News
Source: soumen82hazra/Shutterstock
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- Gentle Cane Corso “Always Has to Be By” Baby in Cute Video
- Social Media Helps Find Foster Home for Terrified, Abandoned Dog
- TikTok Loves Adorable “Grumble Puppy”
- Amazing New 3D Device Could Help Stop Animal Testing
- Animal Rights Activists Call for Halt on Salmon Farm!
- American Humane Brings Retired Military Working Dog Home for the Holidays
- Donkey and Horse Become Besties at Sanctuary
- Deaf Dog Discovers Pawrent Is Home in Sweet Video
- Hilarious Video Shows Tabby Cat Living His Best Life!
- Vietnamese Restaurant Closes After Drowning 300 Cats per Month
- Former Animal Rescuer Sentenced to Prison for Hoarding Cats
- Older People Who Live Alone can Benefit from Pets!
- Laundry Thief Dog Caught in the Act
- The Magician Certainly Brought Holiday Magic to Shelter Dogs!
- A Christmas Surprise for a Family of Dogs Living in a Junkyard
- Brave Pup Survives Brutal Stabbing in Long Island
- Vegan Activist Joey Carbstrong Busts a Turkey Farm in Latest YouTube Video!
- Live Animal Export in Israel Has Increased by 220% in the Last 10 Years
- Activists are Fighting to Release a Beluga Whale from a South Korean Mall
- We Will Always Love You: Pooka, Lizzo’s Dog, Dies at Age 18
- Ship Crew Saves Life of Cat Smuggled Aboard Cruise
- Vet Surprises Shelter Animals By Dressing up as Santa!
- Viral TikTok of a Four-Legged Drama Queen Dog Has Us LOLing
- Rescue Saves Eight Husky Puppies Who Were Facing Euthanasia
- Charity Dog Walk in Madrid Raises Awareness for Animal Abandonment
- “Extremely Rare” Killer Whale Sightings Off the California Coast
- Bear Attacks Surge in Japan as Food Sources Dwindle
- Rescued Bile Bear Sees Outdoors for the First Time
- Cute Video Shows Sweet Kitten Duo Enjoying New Space
- Watch This Husky Meow Like a Cat!
- Cruel Nigerian Ram Fighting Continues Without Any Regulations
- Multiple “Extinct” Animals Were Rediscovered in 2023!
- Animals are Starving at Zoo in Gaza
- Watch this Woman Take her “Happy Husky” Skiing
- Watch This Service Dog Stop Her Human from Eating Gluten
- Heartwarming Video Captures Dog’s Longing Wait for Human’s Return
- Illegal Spearing of Blue Groper Leads to $500 Fine in Sydney
- 90 Dogs Found in Pennsylvania Home Living in Cages Stacked Floor to Ceiling
- Massachusetts Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Being Caught on Camera Beating Her Dog
- Satellite Technology and AI Revolutionize Cattle and Buffalo Tracking in Australia
- How the “Dangle Test” is Giving Shelter Dogs a Second Chance
- Oahu Residents Unite to Rescue Stranded Baby Humpback Whale
- Video Shows Handsome Cat Who Was Rescued from Garbage as Kitten
- Hilarious Video Shows Proof Cat Has Multiple Families
- Poultry Killed in Northern California Following Avian Flu Outbreak
- Bird Flu Kills Polar Bear, Showing Alarming Range of Disease’s Spread
- Quincy Massachusetts Man Arrested After Lighting Raccoon on Fire
Vegan But Make It Fashion Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments