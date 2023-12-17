Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week’s top animal news every Sunday. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Animal News
Source: soumen82hazra/Shutterstock
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- Colombian Cat Cracks Up Internet
- Adorable Video Shows Rescue Greyhound Experiencing Snow for the First Time
- Heartwarming Video Shows Blossoming Friendship Between Stray Kitten and Rescue Dog
- The Hidden Dangers of the Global Lab Monkey Trade
- Five Virginia Public Universities Were Caught Using Animals in Their Research
- Electric Eels Can Shock DNA into Other Animals
- Hysterical Video Shows Cat’s Amazing Move While Wrestling Dog
- Viral Video Explains Benefits of Dogs Licking Their Humans
- Are Your Christmas Decorations Dog Safe?
- Tiny Fairy Shrimp Have Amazing Survival Strategy
- New Study Suggests Honey Bees Need Warmer Hives Than We’ve Been Giving Them
- Bird Flu is Killing Elephant Seals Across the Antarctic
- Climate-Induced Drought Threatens Elephant Population in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park
- Amputee Adopts Three-Legged Cat!
- Kitten and Puppy Become Best Friends in a Shelter
- Dog Gave Up to Shelter by Only Family She Knew
- Hiking Cat Named Casper Loves Adventures
- Mama Dog and Puppy Melt Hearts in Viral Video
- Hysterical Video of Dog Attending “Surgery” for Toy Goes Viral
- Linda Blair’s Midlife Calling: From Hollywood Stardom to Animal Advocacy
- Police Seize Dozens of Animals, Alive and Dead, from Virginia Zoo
- Adorable Video Shows Dog Realizing New Puppy is Here To Stay
- Senior One-Eyed Dog Finds Home for the Holidays
- Adorable Reason for Plain Cookie in Batch Explained in TikTok Video
- Animal Rights Activist Wayne Hsiung Faces Jail Time for Nonviolent Animal Rescues
- Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicken Run Sequel Reveals the Perils of Factory Chicken Farming
- Police Crackdown on Wildlife Trafficking and Seize Enormous Amount of Animals
- Watch This Amazing Service Dog Save a Little Girl
- 25 Dogs Rescued From the Back of a U-Haul
- Stray Cat Enjoying Snow Melts Hearts Online
- Cattle Industry Challenges Gray Wolf Reintroduction in Colorado
- Emojis Don’t Adequately Represent Biodiversity, Finds Research
- Funny Viral Video Shows Vet Distracting Nervous Dog
- Adorable Puppy Seeing Snow for First Time Will Make Your Day
- Pregnant Stray Dog Finds Safe Space, Has Surprise for Rescuer
- Sperm Whale Beached, Dies in Western Australia Shortly After Swimming With Humans
- South Korea Implements Ban on Exotic Animal Cafes!
- Ukrainian Charities and Emergency Services Rescue Dozens of Animals from Abandoned Island
Vegan But Make It Fashion Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments