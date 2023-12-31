Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Green Planet brings you the week’s top animal news every Sunday. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Animal News
Source: soumen82hazra/Shutterstock
As always, we had a ton of news to cover in the world of animals, Animal rights, animal rescues, and welfare. This week we saw happy and hopeful stories, and some grim and depressing ones. Some of the more notable stories included:
- Rescue Cat and Her Blanket Melt Hearts on the Internet
- Kiwi Bird-Shaped Dog Toys Removed from Store Shelves in New Zealand
- Bumblebee Rescued in Sweet Video
- Gaza’s Sulala Animal Rescue Faces Urgent Challenges Amidst Ongoing Conflict
- Chronic Wasting Disease in Yellowstone Inspires Fear that Disease Could Spread to Humans
- Neil the Seal Goes Viral, Prompting Concern for His Welfare
- Funny Video Shows Jealous Dog Refusing to Let Anyone Near His Human
- Heartbreaking Post Tells Story of Neglected Cat Found in Dumpster
- Heartbreaking Video Shares Reason Senior Dog Got to Open Christmas Gifts Early
- Animal Shelters Struggle Amid Ongoing Conflict in the West Bank
- Canada Finally Passes Law on Animal Testing and Trade!
- Alec Baldwin Raises Concerns Over Live Animals in Radio City Christmas Show
- Loneliest Cat at Shelter Gets Special Gifts Thanks to Kind Person
- Heartbreaking Viral Video Shows Lonely Dog Left Outside in the Rain
- Naughty Dog Caught After Getting into Human’s Cereal Cabinet
- Hilarious Video Shows Dog’s Bed Head After Nap
- Police Officers Save Man and Two Dogs from Submerged Vehicle
- Shelter Dogs Choose Their Own Christmas Toys!
- New York State Bans Wildlife Killing Contests That Kill Too Many Animals
- Christmas Island’s Red Crab Migration Takes Over the Coastline
- Paws for Healing: The Journey of a Therapy Cat-Human Amputee Duo
- Watch This Vet Tech’s Heartwarming Foster Journey
- This Pup Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine!
- Pregnant Dog Rescued Just Days Away from Euthanasia
- Amazing! Pennsylvania Shelter Empty for First Time in 47 Years
- Rare Albino Deer Captured on Video in Reddit Post
- Expert Gives Tips for Enhancing the Bond with Your Furry Friend
- Viral Video Shows Dog’s Funny Reaction to Christmas Sweater
- Tampa Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Newborn Puppies Found in Dumpster
- Innovative Conservation Techniques for Endangered Orcas in the Pacific
- “The Next Girl”: A Powerful Vegan Film Breaking Boundaries
