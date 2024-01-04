Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Watch this Woman Take her “Happy Husky” Skiing

One woman has found a unique way to keep herself and her energetic husky, Loam, in peak physical condition – skiing together on the slopes. Court Long has ditched the traditional dog walk for a more exhilarating adventure that not only provides exercise for both but has also created an amazing bond between them.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Watch This Service Dog Stop Her Human from Eating Gluten

Suki, a three-year-old Portuguese water dog, has gained Instagram fame (@sukipwd) for her remarkable ability to detect gluten. Kendra Williams from San Diego, California, says Suki plays a crucial role in preventing her from falling seriously ill due to Celiac Disease.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Heartwarming Video Captures Dog’s Longing Wait for Human’s Return

A touching video has gone viral on social media, revealing the anticipation of a loyal dog named Max as he eagerly awaited his human’s return at a Texas home. Uploaded by a Houston-based user underbitemaxx on December 19, the clip showcases the Australian shepherd-Pekingese mix’s daylong vigil by the window.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Illegal Spearing of Blue Groper Leads to $500 Fine in Sydney

Over the weekend, a 26-year-old man in Sydney faced the consequences of illegally spearing a protected fish species when he was fined $500 by New South Wales (NSW) police. The incident occurred at Oak Park in Cronulla, where reports indicated that a blue groper (Achoerodus viridis) had been speared and killed.

Click here to read the full story!

5. 90 Dogs Found in Pennsylvania Home Living in Cages Stacked Floor to Ceiling

In Bedford County, Pennsylvania, authorities discovered 90 dogs, eight cats, and a turtle inside a home in Bedford Township, triggering a police investigation and a desperate plea for help from the local animal shelter.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Massachusetts Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Being Caught on Camera Beating Her Dog

A woman in Lowell, Massachusetts faced a judge on Tuesday after being caught on camera committing a disturbing act of animal cruelty. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Kimberly Hernandez, admitted to kicking her dog multiple times and throwing it into an apartment on Westford Street.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Satellite Technology and AI Revolutionize Cattle and Buffalo Tracking in Australia

In Arnhem Land, Northern Australia, where an estimated 22,000 buffalo roam freely, scientists are embarking on a mission to track and manage the animals from space. The project, aptly named SpaceCows, is a groundbreaking initiative that combines satellite technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and indigenous knowledge to address the ecological and economic threats posed by feral buffalo and cattle.

Click here to read the full story!

8. How the “Dangle Test” is Giving Shelter Dogs a Second Chance

In less than a year, Cameron Shoppach has become the face of the Indianapolis animal shelter, IndyHumane, with his unique approach to finding forever homes for dogs. At 31 years old, Shoppach, known as the “Dangler in Chief,” has garnered attention on TikTok and Instagram by showcasing the personalities of shelter dogs through his viral dangle tests.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Twins are Making Diet Changes in Netflix’s “You Are What You Eat” Experiment

Netflix’s latest show, “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment,” has captivated audiences by exploring the impact of diets on identical twins. The four-part docuseries, based on a larger experiment conducted at Stanford University, follows the journey of four pairs of twins who adopt opposite diets – vegan and omnivore – over eight weeks.

Click here to read the full story!

10. UK Children’s Hospital Great Ormond Street Now Uses Air Pollution Data to Tackle Illnesses

In an innovative leap, Great Ormond Street Hospital is integrating air Pollution data into its medical assessments, marking a significant change in how illnesses might be diagnosed and treated. This pilot scheme embeds data indicating the average annual air pollution rates at patients’ homes into their electronic records. With this, doctors can now consider environmental factors like air quality in diagnosing illnesses, especially for children vulnerable to polluted air.

Click here to read the full story!

