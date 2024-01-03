Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Rescued Bile Bear Sees Outdoors for First Time

Bears on bile farms are typically kept in small cramped cages. They are neglected and kept alive only so that their bile can be harvested. Bile is a digestive liquid that is secreted by the liver. Bear bile has traditionally been used in some Asian medicinal practices. However, bile bears are forced to endure years of cruelty so that their bile can be harvested. They are kept in cramped cages, denied medical care, and forced to undergo painful harvesting procedures.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Cute Video Shows Sweet Kitten Duo Enjoying New Space

Two kittens named Ruby and Opal have melted hearts on TikTok after a video of the kitten duo enjoying their new shelter space went viral on social media. The video was shared on Pepper Pals Cat Rescue’s TikTok account.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Watch This Husky Meow Like a Cat!

In a viral TikTok video posted by user Maya.husky, a remarkable husky named Maya has left viewers in awe by showcasing her ability to meow like a cat. While a 2022 study in Applied Animal Behavior Science suggested that canines could learn up to 215 words and phrases, Maya takes communication to a new level.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Cruel Nigerian Ram Fighting Continues Without Any Regulations

In Lagos, a cruel and controversial spectacle unfolds – a ram-fighting tournament. The event, reminiscent of a bygone era when young boys playfully watched rams butt heads during the annual Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir, has evolved into a sport embraced by some as a form of entertainment.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Multiple “Extinct” Animals Were Rediscovered in 2023!

Despite the alarming rates of species extinction attributed to human activities, the rediscoveries of some animals offer a positive reminder that, with dedication and proper Conservation efforts, we can still revive lost populations.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Animals are Starving at Zoo in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, Rafah Zoo has become an unexpected refuge for dozens of Gazans, who now find themselves camping between the cages where starving monkeys, parrots, and lions cry out for food. The devastating impact of Israel’s offensive, which has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, has left many seeking shelter in the already strained southern city of Rafah.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Lewes FC Goes Vegan (And Gives Discounted Tickets for Plant-Based Fans)

Soccer enthusiasts attending Lewes FC’s Barclays Women’s Championship game against Durham on January 21 are in for a unique experience as the club embraces Veganuary wholeheartedly. In a groundbreaking move, the club will go 100 percent vegan for the match!

Click here to read the full story!

8. Could This Plant-Based Drug Be the Key to Quitting Smoking? New Study Says Yes!

Smoking is a tough habit to kick, but a recent study has brought some exciting news for those looking to quit. The study, published in the journal Addiction, highlights cytisine, a plant-based drug used mainly in Eastern Europe, as a potential game-changer in smoking cessation efforts. The research reveals that cytisine dramatically improves the odds of quitting smoking, outperforming even the well-known nicotine replacement therapy.

Click here to read the full story!

9. AI: The Unsung Hero in the Fight Against Climate change

In the race to tackle Global warming, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful ally. Companies and researchers across the globe are harnessing AI’s potential to combat the increasing challenges of climate change, from detecting early signs of wildfires to locating vital minerals for green technologies.

Click here to read the full story!

10. How Illicit Drug Production is Polluting Our Planet

Illicit drug production, a topic often associated with crime and health, is casting a long shadow over the environment. Recent investigations in the Netherlands and Germany have unveiled a disturbing trend: the production of synthetic drugs like ecstasy, speed, and crystal meth is generating massive amounts of toxic waste, threatening not just human health but the very ecosystem we rely on.

Click here to read the full story!

