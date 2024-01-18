Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Hilariously Chatty Pomeranian Delights Internet

A chatty Pomeranian named Sasha was dubbed “Pet of the Week” by Newsweek for her hilariously talkative personality. The pup is not short of things to say. A video shared on Newsweek’s website shows the chatty Pomeranian seeming to reply to every question her human asks.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Senior Dog Discovered Guarding His Human’s Body Gets New Home

The heartbreaking story of a senior dog named Ajax touched many people. The loyal Plott hound mix was found standing beside his human’s body; it was found that the person had been deceased for three days. This left Ajax all alone in the world. The Anti-Cruelty Society took the senior dog in with the hopes that he would find a new home.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Man Comforts and Holds Cat up to Pet Cam While Girlfriend is in the Hospital

In a touching TikTok clip shared by user @toastybiscuit, a beautiful moment unfolded as her now-husband entered her apartment during her two-day hospital stay to comfort her cat, Biscuit. The viral video showcases the man holding Biscuit up to the security camera, allowing his wife to see her feline friend.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Rescuers Evacuate Sheep Trapped by Volcanic Eruption in Iceland

In the wake of a volcanic eruption near the evacuated town of Grindavik in Iceland, a daring rescue operation is underway to save over 200 sheep left stranded by farmers in the chaos. The town, first evacuated before Christmas, witnessed further eruptions that forced a second evacuation, leaving the animals without food and water for days.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Couple Faces Charges in Horrific Animal and Child Neglect Case

A couple in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania is now facing charges after police discovered 77 animals and a 14-year-old boy living in deplorable conditions. The incident unfolded on August 14 when humane officers sought assistance from Penn Township police.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Investigation into Animal Blood Bank Shows Serious Neglect and Disturbing Practices

The Veterinarians’ Blood Bank (VBB) in Indiana, one of the largest animal blood banks in the United States, is under investigation for allegedly obtaining blood from “emaciated, sick, injured, elderly and/or medicated” cats and dogs. The bombshell report, brought forth by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), accuses VBB of mistreating animals and selling potentially dangerous blood to veterinarians nationwide.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Woman Dies Due to Allergy After Eating “Vegan” Tiramisu Which Contained Milk Products

Italian authorities are investigating the suppliers of a “vegan” tiramisu that contained milk products after the death of 20-year-old Anna Bellisario. The student died on February 5, 2023, after eating part of one of the deserts, which she was led to believe was vegan. Bellisario suffered from a severe allergy to dairy products as well as an allergy to eggs. Authorities are investigating the suppliers of the tiramisu for manslaughter.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Biden is Launching the American Climate Corps, a New Era for Eco-Action

In a groundbreaking move, President Joe Biden has unveiled the “American Climate Corps,” sparking excitement and curiosity nationwide. This innovative program, announced at a White House information session, is set to revolutionize the way we tackle Climate change and environmental justice.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Fertilizers are Fueling Microplastic Pollution in Our Soils

The idyllic image of lush, green fields might hide an alarming truth – our soils are becoming increasingly polluted with microplastics, and fertilizers are a major culprit! A groundbreaking study from Lancaster University and Rothamsted Research in the UK has revealed a sharp rise in soil microplastic pollution over the past 50 years, a trend significantly linked to the use of both organic and inorganic fertilizers.

Click here to read the full story!

10. YouTube Profits from a New Wave of Climate Denial Videos!

YouTube, the global video-sharing platform, is in the spotlight for earning millions from advertising on channels that subtly deny climate change, reports a recent study. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has unveiled that these channels are cleverly bypassing YouTube’s anti-misinformation policies.

Click here to read the full story!

