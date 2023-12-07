Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Watch This Baby and Boxer Hang Out!

Six-month-old Levi Berkshire has found a loyal companion in his canine sibling, Charlie the boxer. The moment Levi entered the Berkshire household, Charlie eagerly awaited his introduction, marking the beginning of an unbreakable bond between the toddler and the furry family member.

2. Golden Retriever Forms Adorable Friendship with Neighbor’s Pup

A golden retriever named Mervin found an unexpected friend right next door. A video, shared on TikTok under the handle @tish198, showcased the endearing friendship that blossomed between Mervin and his neighbor’s young dog, Waffles.

3. Watch This Dog Get Confused by a Christmas Tree!

In the latest canine antics to take TikTok by storm, a video featuring Ollie, a perplexed dog, has garnered over 9.4 million views in just two days. The clip, posted by @iam.good.boy.ollie, captures the canine’s bewilderment as he grapples with the concept of not being allowed to bring a simple stick indoors.

4. Colorado State Lawmaker Tackles Veterinarian Shortage with Innovative Legislation

In response to a pressing shortage of veterinarians in Colorado, state Rep. Karen McCormick, a former veterinarian herself, is spearheading a comprehensive package of bills aimed at addressing the growing crisis. With approximately 3,800 veterinarians in the state serving 2.5 million dogs and cats, alongside other animals like horses and farm animals, the strain on veterinary practices has reached a critical point.

5. Mice are Self Aware According to the Mirror Test!

In a study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSMC), common lab-bred C57BL/6 mice have demonstrated a level of self-recognition previously associated with “higher-order” animals. Employing the mirror self-recognition (MSR) test and gene mapping techniques, the scientists shed light on the intriguing cognitive capacities of these rodents.

6. Iran Admits to Launching Animals into Space

In a recent announcement, Iran revealed that it successfully launched a capsule into orbit carrying animals, marking a significant step in its preparations for human space missions in the coming years. While the nation aims to showcase its progress in space exploration, concerns regarding the ethical treatment of animals and the lack of consent for their participation in such missions have sparked a debate.

7. Comedian Ricky Gervais Donates £1.9 Million to Animal Charities

Renowned comedian Ricky Gervais has once again demonstrated his commitment to animal welfare by donating £1.9 million to various animal charities worldwide. The generous contribution is derived from the proceeds of ticket sales from his recent Armageddon world tour, a tour that broke records with 85 sell-out arena dates across the globe throughout 2022 and 2023.

8. Earth on the Verge of Five Catastrophic Climate Tipping Points, Scientists Warn

As the Earth grapples with escalating climate challenges, scientists are sounding the alarm on five catastrophic climate tipping points that humanity is edging dangerously close to. The recent Global Tipping Points report highlights these critical thresholds, beyond which irreversible and devastating changes could unfold.

9. Wars’ Environmental Toll: Impact Far Beyond the Battlefield

The catastrophic explosion of the SS Mont-Blanc in Halifax in 1917 serves as a historical example of the extensive environmental impact of warfare, a concern that extends far beyond the front lines. While the immediate devastation caused by military actions is often highlighted in the media, the long-term environmental consequences of war are increasingly coming to light.

10. Unprecedented Presence of Fossil Fuel Representatives at COP28 Raises Concerns

The COP28 climate talks, the largest-ever climate conference with 97,000 registered participants, have raised eyebrows due to an unexpected surge in attendees associated with the coal, oil, and gas industries. According to an analysis by a coalition of green groups, a staggering 2,456 individuals linked to fossil fuel-related organizations have registered for the event, surpassing the total number of delegates from the ten countries most vulnerable to Climate change.

