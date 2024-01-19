Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

If you’re not already starting your mornings with a warm glass of lemon or lime water, this is your sign! TikTok user @healthwithliz shares the surprisingly long list of benefits that this morning ritual can have on your health.

Instead of reaching for that cup of coffee as soon as you wake up, try adding some fresh lemon or lime juice into a warm glass of water for a few days and see how it makes you feel. @healthwithliz explains that this morning ritual is great for weight management, boosting the immune system, alkalizing the body, controlling high blood pressure, anti-aging, detoxifying, purifying the blood, and regulating body temperature! Lemons are naturally acidic, which is why they are so helpful at reducing the harmful bacteria and food build-up within our digestive tract. She recommends drinking about 16 to 32 ounces every morning upon waking.

An added bonus is that lemon water can actually leave you feeling energized in the morning and fight off those disoriented or sluggish feelings early in the morning. You may even find that you don’t need that daily cup of coffee. Who doesn’t want to start their morning feeling refreshed, hydrated, and ready to take on the day?

