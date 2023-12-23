Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Nick Squires stands out in the powerlifting world not just for his remarkable accomplishments but for the unique path he took to get there. A resident of California, now 37 years old, Squires has not only conquered championship wins but has also set state records in his class with astonishing lifts, all fueled by a completely plant-based diet.

Source: Sacramento Bee/YouTube

Squires’ journey into the world of powerlifting began nearly a decade ago when he sought to improve his fitness after the birth of his daughter. Initially training for obstacle races, he found his true passion lay in lifting weights rather than pounding the pavement. Concurrently, his involvement in dog rescue triggered a shift in his dietary choices for ethical reasons, leading him to gradually adopt a fully plant-based diet over a year.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Squires, now a powerhouse in the powerlifting community, boasts a 550-pound squat, a 617-pound deadlift, and a total of 1,515 pounds, setting state records along the way. His journey challenges the notion that strength and muscle gains can only be achieved through animal-based protein sources.

Squires’ daily routine reflects the effectiveness of a plant-based diet in powering his demanding training sessions. With a target of 220 grams of protein per day—approximately one gram per pound of body weight—he relies on a variety of plant-based sources. His meals include oatmeal with vegan protein powder and a banana for breakfast, a bodybuilder-style lunch with vegan “chicken,” a pre-workout snack of a peanut butter and banana sandwich, and dinner featuring protein pasta and vegan sausage.

Despite skeptics questioning the ability to build muscle on a plant-based diet, Squires exemplifies the benefits of combining different plant protein sources to meet nutritional needs. Recent research supports the idea that 0.7 grams per pound of body weight per day is optimal for building muscle, aligning with Squires’ dietary approach.

Beyond the impressive lifts and dietary choices, Squires emphasizes the importance of rest and recovery in his training routine. Acknowledging the misconception that daily gym sessions are necessary for progress, he highlights the significance of allowing muscles to recover and grow stronger during rest days. Active recovery, including sessions on a Peloton, aids in improving blood flow and expediting muscle healing.

In a sport often dominated by aesthetics, Squires appreciates the focus on performance in powerlifting. He values the tangible feedback of progressing numbers over rapid physical transformations, emphasizing that what one accomplishes matters more than how one looks.

