During the holidays, there are plenty of things that can offset the tummy. Usually, it’s rich food, but too much fiber, anxiety, processed food, and other GI issues can make the holidays a holy pain for people with nausea. Luckily, one can fight nausea the same way one causes it… With food! In the same way that some foods upset your stomach, others can be soothing and even leave your digestive system better than they found it.

This holiday season, mix up your decadent foods with some of these gut-settling recipes to calm down the tummy, courtesy of the Food Monster App.

1. Ginger Elixir: An Ayurvedic Digestive Drink

Source: Ginger Elixir: An Ayurvedic Digestive Drink

Akshata Sheelvant‘s Ginger Elixir: An Ayurvedic Digestive Drink acts wonders to fire up our digestive system. Good digestion is the cornerstone of health and well-being, according to Ayurveda. When our digestive system is working well, we absorb all the necessary nutrients from the food we eat, enjoy healthy circulation, and have good robust immunity to diseases.

2. Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Leek Soup

Source: Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Leek Soup

This Sweet Potato, Carrot, and Leek Soup by Clémence Moulaert is made from sliced, toasted, buttered, and dipped. Simple, and good for the gut.

3. Sweet Potato Pumpkin Soup

Source: Sweet Potato Pumpkin Soup

The Sweet Potato Pumpkin Soup by Wendy Irene is festive, tastes great, and you can think of it like a big bowl of health benefits. I can’t wait for you to give it a try!

4. Hearty Purple Potato Stew

Source: Hearty Purple Potato Stew

Wendy Irene‘s Hearty Purple Potato Stew can use sliced avocado and is the perfect accompaniment to add to the top of the right before serving. The flavors mesh beautifully, and it adds a nice creamy touch of healthy fat to keep you happy and satisfied. The rich, dark reddish-purple color of the soup is not only beautiful, but it’s also swimming in antioxidants.

5. Easy Roasted Root Veggies

Source: Easy Roasted Root Veggies

This Easy Roasted Root Veggies recipe by Pauline Hanuise is a healthy and easy vegan recipe, perfect to warm you up. If you feel a bit ‘airy’ this is the perfect recipe as this will make you feel more grounded. Perfect before an exam or a public talk and so simple to prepare.

6. Sautéed Beet Red Greens

Source: Sautéed Beet Red Greens

Rinku Bhattacharya‘s Sautéed Beet Red Greens are tasty and simple! If you do want ways to use up some winter vegetables, this is a nice and simple way to do just that!

7. Warm Potato Salad With Spinach and Chickpeas

Source: Warm Potato Salad With Spinach and Chickpeas

One Green Planet‘s Warm Potato Salad With Spinach and Chickpeas is the classic potato salad – mix up some boiled potatoes with mayonnaise and mustard, and voilà! But what’s a person to do if she wants to add more veggies and cut out the fattening mayo? Enter this warm potato salad: it’s cooked in a skillet with the addition of onions, peppers, mushrooms, and chickpeas. Adding fresh rosemary, along with a few other spices, brings out the flavors very nicely. Chickpeas make this salad more filling, so you can serve it as a meal, not just a side. Feeling adventurous? Throw this salad on a bed of greens, or wrap it in a whole-grain tortilla with some salsa for a tasty and compact lunch!

8. Spring Kale and Dill Soup With Rice

Source: Spring Kale and Dill Soup With Rice

Dill has a delightfully fresh and citrus-like flavor which, in Zsu Dever‘s very quick and easy Spring Kale and Dill Soup With Rice, is accentuated with a squeeze of lemon juice added at the end. The beans bring a layer of creaminess as well as a boost of protein. The rice thickens the soup and adds more texture. As for kale, it is always a welcome addition not only because it boosts nutrition but also because the hint of its bitterness complements the dill. A full circle of flavors.

9. Mint Cacao Kiss

Source: Mint Cacao Kiss

Peppermint is great for taming an upset tummy, and when Emily von Euw‘s creamy green Mint Cacao Kiss is paired with crunchy cacao nibs, you’ve got one glass of “holy delicious!”

10. Vegetable Paella Risotto

Source: Vegetable Paella Risotto

Kristen Genton‘s Vegetable Paella Risotto This fusion dish combines the best of the worlds of paella and risotto into one seriously delicious and comforting meal. It has a creamy texture like risotto and the savory flavors of paella without dairy or seafood. What’s the secret? Smoked paprika. This dinner entrée is so flavorful, packed with vegetables, and not to mention, easier than traditional risotto.

If you enjoy articles like this, check out 5 Simple Foods That Quickly Relieve Stomach Cramps and Aid in Digestion.

