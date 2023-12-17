Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Justice for Person Who Abandoned Senior Dog, Demand South Korea Enforce Its Dog Meat Ban, and Tell Authorities to Find Person Who Abused Kittens.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Help Hold Couple Accountable Who Neglected and Abused Over 100 Animals

After a grueling four-month investigation, over 100 suffering animals have been saved from a nightmarish Florida home.

You read that right — more than 100 animals, including “18 dogs, 11 puppies and 73 birds” were being abused and neglected by two people who have now been arrested.

Now we need to make sure justice is truly served. Jail time and a fine simply aren’t enough. Please sign this petition asking the attorney on this case to push for a lifetime animal ownership ban for these abusers!

2. Demand Australia Enact a Ban on the Domestic Trade of Elephant Ivory and Rhino Horn

Canada’s recent landmark ban on the domestic trade of elephant ivory and rhino horn is a breakthrough for wildlife Conservation. This bold move throws the spotlight on Australia, where despite strict compliance with international agreements, there’s a glaring inconsistency within the country’s borders. Australia’s states and territories each have their own set of rules regarding wildlife product trade, creating a patchwork of laws that leave these endangered species vulnerable.

Please sign this petition to call on the Australian government to enact a ban on the domestic trade of elephant ivory and rhino horn.

3. Justice for Person Who Abandoned Senior Dog

In a heartbreaking event, an elderly dog was cruelly abandoned at Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick, Rhode Island. Tragically, the poor dog was later euthanized due to poor health. This appalling act of animal abuse against a defenseless senior dog highlights a grave issue: the mistreatment and neglect of our older canine companions who deserve love, respect, and proper care in their later years.

The Warwick Police Department has opened an animal abuse investigation, and we implore them to use all available resources to find the person responsible for this inhumane act. We also ask the community to come forward with any information that could aid in this investigation.

Please sign this petition to urge the authorities to intensify their efforts in finding the individual responsible for this cruel act.

4. Urge World Leaders to Commit to Taking Action Against Climate change

Looking back at 2023, one thing is clear: it has been a record-breaking year for Climate change and the rise of global temperatures. Data and analyses from the nonprofit Climate Central show that the past 12-month period was the warmest ever in Earth’s history.

Since May, every single month has broken records for being the hottest such month ever. In the summer, globally we soared past the 1.5 degree Celsius warming mark that, according to the Paris Climate Accords, we’d been trying to avoid. And ever since that moment, we have yet to see the Earth sufficiently cool back down afterward.

Please sign this petition to demand world leaders commit to taking action against Climate change at the COP28 Climate Summit!

5. Demand Dog Trainer Be Held Accountable for His Abusive Methods

Animal lovers and dog experts in San Francisco are currently standing up against a man who they say is using abusive, cruel practices and selling them to pet parents as supposed “dog training.”

Source: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA/YouTube

The man’s methods include violence and pain as methods for forcing “uncontrollable” dogs to come to heel. While some pet parents swear by his tactics, no animal should be exposed to cruelty for any reason.

This man doesn’t only hold trainings in San Francisco. He travels the U.S., holding one-day sample training sessions for pet owners all over the nation. That means he’s sharing his pain-inducing, violent methods with many, many pet parents – and that many dogs are feeling the impact.

Negative reinforcement is often extremely confusing to animals, who only learn what not to do to avoid suffering upsetting consequences, but fail to learn what pet parents want. It’s also, simply put, abusive. No animal should be subjected to pain or violence.

Please sign this petition to demand an end to these abusive teachings!

6. Demand South Korea Enforce Its Dog Meat Ban

As South Korea takes a historic step towards banning dog meat consumption, this law must be effectively enforced. Learning from the challenges faced by other countries, such as China, where similar laws have struggled with enforcement, we call upon the South Korean government to commit to the rigorous implementation of this proposed ban.

The proposed legislation, which is set to phase out the dog meat industry by 2027, requires dog farms, slaughterers, traders, and restaurants to submit a phase-out plan to local authorities. While this is a commendable move, its success hinges on the government’s commitment to enforcement. The transition plans must be monitored closely, and Support should be provided to those who need to adapt to new livelihoods, ensuring no one is left behind.

Please sign this petition to urge the South Korean government to ensure thorough enforcement of the upcoming ban on dog meat consumption!

7. Justice for Siblings Who Neglected and Starved Dogs

Authorities recently discovered that a brother and sister in Phoenix, Arizona had chained up multiple dogs outside and were neglecting them to the point of starvation and malnutrition. The situation was so bad that, in the end, officials ended up charging them with 56 counts of animal abuse!

Officers observed that eight dogs were so malnourished that their ribs, hips, and spines were visible through their skin. Even though the dogs were chained up and had no way to get inside, the siblings hadn’t provided them with any food that they could access while outside. The only water available was apparently “green, full of dirt, and did not appear drinkable.”

The way they had tethered the dogs up was illegal and involved tying some of the pets up using non-adjustable collars that police had to physically cut off their necks.

Authorities seized all eight dogs, who have since received veterinary treatment and are on their way to healing.

Please sign this petition to demand these siblings are never allowed to live with animals again!

8. Tell Authorities to Find Person Who Abused Kittens

Two tiny kittens, a brother and sister, were recently found in a city just outside of Pittsburgh in heartbreaking condition. They each had a tie wrapped so tightly around the top of their back left legs that the legs withered and died — each baby had to undergo an amputation.

The person who inflicted such pain and irreparable damage to these kittens’ bodies must be held accountable. It must have been pure torture for these babies as their legs slowly lost blood circulation and they began to die. The poor brother and sister must have been so frightened and confused — just 10 weeks old and already enduring unimaginable cruelty.

According to rescuers and professionals, the pair are recovering beautifully after their ordeal, described as “inseparable and bouncing back.” It won’t be long until this duo finds a loving home to spend the rest of their happy lives with. But that doesn’t mean this is over — there is still someone out there who tortured these kittens, and that means they could do it again.

Please sign this petition to encourage the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office to find the person responsible and hold them accountable!

