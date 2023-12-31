Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Help Raise the Federal Minimum Wage, Support Kiwi Conservation in New Zealand, and Justice for Daycare Worker Who Abused Dogs.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Help Raise the Federal Minimum Wage

Millions of hardworking people across the United States are struggling to make ends meet. From the grocery till, to the gas pump, to putting a roof over their family’s heads, workers are finding it harder and harder to afford to simply live.

Source: CNBC/YouTube

Minimum-wage workers in 22 states are getting a long-overdue raise in 2024, and this change will make a huge difference in their lives. But here’s the problem: In 20 states, the federal minimum wage will remain at a measly $7.25 an hour, unchanged since 2009, while the cost of living has skyrocketed.

That’s why we’re asking you to join us in demanding change. Please sign this petition to Support the Raise the Wage Act of 2023, which aims to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

2. Help Set Strict Limits on Lead Levels in Food

WanaBana is a company that sells cutesy little pouches of applesauce and fruit puree, specifically intended for children. Their pouches sometimes feature charming drawings of fruit and spices coming alive, with stick-figure arms and big silly eyes.

But the marketing so far has excluded one big detail – that several of WanaBana’s fruit puree products for kiddos contain extremely high amounts of lead.

Please sign this petition to demand the FDA finally and immediately set strict limits on lead levels in food!

3. Urge Montana to Reintroduce Wolves to Their Natural Habitat

Wolves are extremely important for a healthy, well-balanced ecosystem and for ensuring proper biodiversity. But even though wolves used to freely roam most of North America, they’ve been hunted and demonized into near extinction. Now, some dedicated wildlife officials are working hard to fix this problem.

After three years of meticulous planning and research, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Agency just released its first five gray wolves in the state’s central mountains. It plans to eventually release 50 wolves in total in the next few years.

This is a huge win for Conservation, and more states should replicate this! Please sign this petition to urge officials in nearby Montana to also reintroduce wolves to their natural habitats there!

4. Support Ethical Polar Bear Management Practices in Canada

In Churchill, Manitoba, a small, remote town known as ‘the polar bear capital of the world,’ a remarkable story of coexistence and Conservation is unfolding. The town’s innovative and humane methods of managing polar bear encounters, including the Polar Bear Alert program and the polar bear holding facility, are making significant strides in balancing human safety with the well-being of these majestic animals. As Climate change continues to affect polar bear habitats, leading to more frequent interactions with humans, it is crucial to Support and enhance these efforts.

Please sign this petition to encourage wildlife authorities and community leaders to sustain and expand their polar bear management practices.

5. Demand Congress End Impeachment Process of Joe Biden

Right now, Republican members of the U.S. Congress are launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. The catch – even Donald knows it’s not real, and lawmakers themselves are admitting they don’t have any evidence.

Please sign this petition to demand an end to this revenge!

6. Support Kiwi Conservation in New Zealand

The recent hatching of two kiwi chicks in Wellington, New Zealand, marks a monumental success in the country’s Conservation efforts. This breakthrough, a first in over a century in this region, is a testament to the dedicated work of conservationists. Their commitment to bringing back the kiwi, New Zealand’s iconic national symbol, from the brink of extinction is a story of hope and resilience. However, this is just the beginning, and continued Support and expansion of such Conservation efforts are crucial.

Please sign this petition to urge the New Zealand Department of Conservation to strengthen and continue its Support for Kiwi Conservation.

7. Pledge to Not Give Animals Away at “White Elephant” Parties

Animals are not joke gifts. But it turns out that some people have been using little animals in exactly this way – as gag gifts in “white elephant” present-exchanging parties.

The idea behind a white elephant party is for a group of people to gather together and semi-randomly receive impractical, funny gifts as part of a game. Yet some individuals find it amusing to bring living, breathing creatures and just give them away.

If you’re attending any parties, please sign this petition and pledge that you won’t abuse or abandon any animals in this way!

8. Justice for Daycare Worker Who Abused Dogs

Our hearts break for the dogs that were victimized recently by a part-time employee at Pawlywood, a dog daycare and boarding facility in Long Island, New York. What these dogs went through must have been terrifying and painful. That’s why we’re demanding true and complete justice for these pups and their family.

Please sign this petition to demand that prosecutors ensure that this man can never work with or live with animals again!

9. Help Texas Families from Going Hungry

It’s the holiday season — a time for gathering with loved ones to exchange gifts, create memories or reminisce about past ones, and eat lots and lots of good food. That is unless you are a resident of Texas who needs help buying groceries.

Source: KXAN/YouTube

The US government has a program to help people get the food they need. It’s called the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP).

But in Texas, local policymakers have left hungry families out in the cold, allowing wait times for SNAP to go for six months or longer! Do you think you could go six months or longer without buying groceries? Us either.

Please sign this petition to demand that Governor Greg Abbott get his act together and stop letting families in Texas go hungry!

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: