Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Help Ireland Give Nature the Legal Right to Exist, Help Protect Neil the Seal from Humans, and Tell Congress to Strengthen the Endangered Species Act.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Help Require Counseling for Man Who Dumped Dog in Dumpster

A man in Florida was recently caught on video dumping a live dog in a dumpster – leaving the 16-year-old nearly-blind Shih Tzu to die.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that he’d left a rope tied around the dog’s neck, and stuffed her inside a trash bag. Meanwhile, the temperatures in Florida had risen, meaning not only would little Xyla have slowly suffocated to death – she would have also been dying from extreme heat.

As the county sheriff’s office stated, “She was on her way to a painful death. … her last moments would have been like drowning from the inside out.”

Please sign this petition to urge authorities to require this man to receive counseling treatment!

2. Help Ireland Give Nature the Legal Right to Exist

The global rights of nature movement is poised for an incredible win. Ireland, which declared a national biodiversity emergency back in 2019, could soon add amendments to its constitution enshrining nature’s right to exist!

Please sign this petition to ask Ireland to be the first of many countries this year to give nature the legal right to exist!

3. Help Hold Burundi Accountable for Its President’s Incitement to Hate Crimes

The president of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, recently encouraged people to stone LGBTQ+ individuals – a brutal and terrifying way to murder people.

Source: africanews/YouTube

This is a direct incitement to homophobic violence and we should all be outraged.

Meanwhile, Burundi is a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, which specifically states that it requires respect for all human rights. But if its president is calling for brutal acts of terror, that’s not respecting human rights.

Please sign this petition to demand the UN Sustainable Development Group hold Burundi accountable for its president’s incitement to hate crimes!

4. Demand the U.S. and the E.U. Provide Asylum to Palestinian Refugees

It’s been almost three months, and the bombings against Palestinian people in Gaza have left their lives and communities in shambles. According to the U.N., around 85% of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been displaced by the war.

Gazans have been trying to flee for their lives, but it’s been difficult – or even impossible – to find anywhere safe for them and their families.

Please sign this petition to demand the U.S. and European Union provide asylum to Palestinian refugees now!

5. Help Protect Neil the Seal from Humans

Neil the Seal is a 1,300-pound southern elephant seal who has become a viral sensation in Tasmania. However, there is growing concern for his welfare. Neil’s adventures, while amusing and endearing to many, underscore the potential risks when such a large wild animal becomes too accustomed to human interaction. We must ensure Neil’s safety is prioritized by authorities.

Please sign this petition to call on authorities to protect Neil from harm, while educating the public on maintaining a respectful distance. 6. Help Protect Wildlife in New Jersey Wildlife killing contests bring people together in the name of death and suffering, and that’s why many states are banning the disgusting tradition altogether. Source: HSUS/YouTube Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington have all banned wildlife killing contests, and now New York. Why? Because they are widely considered as exceptionally cruel and shameful. Even many hunters are against these contests, calling the practices used in them “unsportsmanlike.” These contests are tournaments of death. In them, hunters are incentivized with prizes for killing the most animals, the biggest animals, the smallest animals, and so on. Mama coyotes are killed, leaving their pups to die from starvation, predators, or exposure to the elements. Foxes’ bodies are piled high on top of each other. Bobcats are lured out using fake calls or terrifying dogs that flush them out. Not only are the methods used during these contests despicable and the scale of the killing horrendous; but the reasons these contests were created aren’t even legitimate. Supporters of wildlife killing contests claim that they keep wildlife populations balanced and regulated. But research tells us that mass killing of predators is ineffective in wildlife management, and only causes harmful patterns of breeding, migration, and ecosystem disruption. Please sign this petition to protect precious wildlife in New Jersey! 7. Tell Congress to Strengthen the Endangered Species Act As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a pivotal piece of legislation in wildlife Conservation, it is crucial to celebrate its past successes and strengthen it for future challenges. Recently, Republicans introduced bills threatening to undo the protections for the lesser prairie chicken and the northern long-eared bat. Luckily, President Biden vetoed the attacks, but this highlights the ongoing need for robust legislation to safeguard endangered species for generations to come. Please sign this petition to urge the U.S. Congress to uphold and strengthen the Endangered Species Act. 8. Call on Fast Food Chains to Stop Exploiting Prison Labor In a disturbing revelation, it has come to light that major fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s, and Burger King, are implicated in the exploitation of prison labor in Alabama. This practice, described in a lawsuit as a “modern-day form of slavery,” forces incarcerated individuals to work for little to no pay, benefiting these corporations while violating fundamental human rights and anti-human trafficking laws. Please sign this petition to insist they stop using prison labor and uphold human rights and dignity in their business operations. 9. Help Support Ethical Polar Bear Management Practices in Canada In Churchill, Manitoba, a small, remote town known as ‘the polar bear capital of the world,’ a remarkable story of coexistence and Conservation is unfolding. The town’s innovative and humane methods of managing polar bear encounters, including the Polar Bear Alert program and the polar bear holding facility, are making significant strides in balancing human safety with the well-being of these majestic animals. As Climate change continues to affect polar bear habitats, leading to more frequent interactions with humans, it is crucial to Support and enhance these efforts. Please sign this petition to encourage wildlife authorities and community leaders to sustain and expand their polar bear management practices. 10. Hold Panera Bread Accountable for Deaths Linked to Its Lemonade By now you’ve likely heard about the heartbreaking deaths that have been linked to Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade. Sarah Katz was just 21 years old, a brilliant young student; Dennis Brown was 46 years old, a beloved member of his family. We must demand justice for these two victims and their grieving families, and ensure the safety of others who could also be at risk. Please sign this petition to demand that Panera Bread CEO José Alberto Dueñas take accountability and Support the families of the victims!

