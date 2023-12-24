Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.

Through petitions, we can reach those in power and demand justice for others. They are valuable tools for making positive changes in the world. If you are looking for a way to help animals and humans, here are 10 petitions you should sign this week, including Help Ban Rodeos in California, Help Shut Down Abusive Zoo in Virginia, and Call on South Korea to Enforce Its Dog Meat Ban.

We want to thank you for being the change you wish to see in the world and giving a voice to the voiceless.

1. Call on Major Grocery Stores to Carry More Plant-Based Products

Over the next 8 years, a major grocery store chain in the Netherlands called Albert Heijn will overhaul its product line — to ensure that the majority of the proteins it sells are plant-based. This is huge good news for animals and the planet! Now other big-name supermarket chains must follow in Albert Heijn’s lead.

Please sign this petition to demand that Safeway, Giant, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s also go majority vegan!

2. Help Protect Tap Water from Forever Chemicals

By now, you’re probably aware that America has a ‘forever chemical’ problem. If you haven’t heard of these dangerous substances, they’re basically indestructible chemicals that never go away, and are found in our most basic products — nonstick pans, food containers, stain-resistant fabrics, etc.

Source: CBS News/YouTube

But in recent years, toxicologists and agencies have come to realize that the convenience of these products comes at a price: horrific health problems for people who consume the ‘forever chemicals,’ formally known as PFAs, in them.

The most recent report? Nearly 50 million people in the United States have unsafe levels of PFAs present in their drinking water, leaving them at risk for fertility issues, liver disease, kidney cancer, and a whole host of other terrifying issues.

Water is a human right. We demand our government agencies better protect this precious resource. Please sign this petition to tell the Biden administration to pay for water testing, cleanup, and filtration systems for vulnerable Americans!

3. Help Hold Siblings Accountable Who Neglected and Starved Dogs

Authorities recently discovered that a brother and sister in Phoenix, Arizona had chained up multiple dogs outside and were neglecting them to the point of starvation and malnutrition. The situation was so bad that, in the end, officials ended up charging them with 56 counts of animal abuse!

Officers observed that eight dogs were so malnourished that their ribs, hips, and spines were visible through their skin. Even though the dogs were chained up and could not get inside, the siblings hadn’t provided them with any food they could access while outside. The only water available was apparently “green, full of dirt, and did not appear drinkable.”

The way they had tethered the dogs up was illegal and involved tying some of the pets up using non-adjustable collars that police had to cut off their necks.

Authorities seized all eight dogs, who have since received veterinary treatment and are on their way to healing.

Please sign this petition to demand these siblings are never allowed to live with animals again!

4. Urge States to Shut Down Toxic “Natural” Gas Now

So-called “natural gas” is just another fossil fuel, releasing potent greenhouse gasses, meaning it’s harming our planet and pushing our Earth further and further into Climate change.

The gas industry has spent decades using marketing to convince the general public that it’s somehow greener and cleaner than other fossil fuels. Similar to the “clean coal” campaign, dirty energy lobbyists have worked hard to make us believe gas is a better alternative to other fossil-based energy supplies. But that was all just a marketing gimmick.

That’s why it’s so exciting to learn that Massachusetts is working to reduce the use of natural gas and replace it with electric energy! Other states are considering the same move – and they should follow suit now.

Regulators in California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington must do the right thing and stand up for green energy by shutting down toxic “natural” gas!

Please sign this petition to urge these states to shut down toxic “natural” gas now!

5. Help Alleviate the Burden on Rural USPS Services Caused by Amazon’s Delivery Methods

As the holiday season approaches, with more people than ever turning to online shopping for their Christmas gifts, a pressing issue casts a shadow over America’s rural communities. Since 2013, Amazon’s contract with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) for package deliveries has increasingly placed an unbearable strain on our already overburdened rural postal workers. This overwhelming demand is not only disrupting the delivery of regular mail but also putting excessive pressure on small, local post offices that are the lifeline of these communities.

Please sign this petition to demand the U.S. Postal Service and lawmakers alleviate the burden on rural USPS services caused by Amazon’s delivery demands.

6. Tell Authorities to Manage Deer Population on Catalina Island with Non-Lethal Methods

On Santa Catalina Island, where children joyfully mistake the local deer for Santa’s reindeer, a controversial proposal to eradicate these animals has caused significant distress among residents and visitors. This proposal to eliminate the entire deer population by shooting them from helicopters not only threatens the gentle creatures that have captivated the hearts of islanders but also challenges the ecological balance of this unique ecosystem.

Please sign this petition to urge the authorities to find non-lethal methods for managing the deer population on Catalina Island.

7. Help Ban Rodeos in California

The Los Angeles City Council’s unanimous vote towards banning harmful rodeo events, such as bull riding and calf roping, is a great step forward for Animal rights in California. Rodeos can cause calves to have punctured lungs, internal organ damage, ripped tendons, torn ligaments, snapped necks, and agonizing deaths.

Source: WFAA/YouTube

Rodeos, with their use of electric prods, flank straps, and spurs, inflict unnecessary pain and suffering on animals, often leading to severe injuries and death. This form of entertainment directly conflicts with compassion and animal welfare values.

As the law progresses toward finalization, it is crucial to Support its implementation in Los Angeles and extend this call for compassion to the entire state of California.

Please sign this petition to Support the passage of the Los Angeles rodeo ban ordinance and urge California to ban all rodeos!

8. Call for an Investigation into the Squirrel Deaths at Zoo in Japan

The tragic incident at Inokashira Park Zoo in Tokyo, where 31 of 40 squirrels died due to an antiparasitic treatment gone wrong, has raised serious concerns about animal welfare and safety protocols within the facility. This heartbreaking loss of Japanese squirrels, a beloved species in the country, calls for an immediate and thorough investigation.

Please sign this petition to urge the management of Inokashira Park Zoo to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the squirrel deaths and establish enhanced supervision and safety protocols.

9. Help Shut Down Abusive Zoo in Virginia

A private zoo in Virginia stands accused of abusing and neglecting dozens of animals to the point of death – and then leaving their body parts around the facilities.

Source: WSLS 10/YouTube

Authorities searched Natural Bridge Zoo’s property recently and discovered an atrocious situation. Habitats were “filthy” and lacked sufficient food or water to adequately care for the animals. So it should be no surprise that many animals didn’t survive.

The dead animals at the zoo included a white Bengal tiger that the zoo had euthanized, a monkey, a lemur, a llama, a mandrill, an alligator, a Burmese python, five cranes, and seven servals. But that didn’t even include the body parts. Officials found several zebra legs and a zebra pelt, a giraffe’s head, giraffe skin, two tails, three legs, five bags of “frozen giraffe feces,” the pelt of a bongo, and a mandrill’s head. There were also specimens preserved in several jars on-site.

For the animals that remained alive, their lives were pure misery. One staff member shared that Asha the elephant spent her nights chained inside a ramshackle barn, often both sleeping and standing in her urine. During the day, she was forced to give rides to hundreds of visitors. On one day, in particular, documents show the zoo made Asha carry 191 different guests.

Please sign this petition to demand authorities shut down Natural Bridge Zoo and ban its owners from working with animals in the future!

10. Call on South Korea to Enforce Its Dog Meat Ban

As South Korea takes a historic step towards banning dog meat consumption, this law must be effectively enforced. Learning from the challenges faced by other countries, such as China, where similar laws have struggled with enforcement, we call upon the South Korean government to commit to the rigorous implementation of this proposed ban.

The proposed legislation, which is set to phase out the dog meat industry by 2027, requires dog farms, slaughterers, traders, and restaurants to submit a phase-out plan to local authorities. While this is a commendable move, its success hinges on the government’s commitment to enforcement. The transition plans must be monitored closely, and Support should be provided to those who need to adapt to new livelihoods, ensuring no one is left behind.

Please sign this petition to urge the South Korean government to ensure thorough enforcement of the upcoming ban on dog meat consumption!

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: