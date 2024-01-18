Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

YouTube, the global video-sharing platform, is in the spotlight for earning millions from advertising on channels that subtly deny climate change, reports a recent study. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has unveiled that these channels are cleverly bypassing YouTube’s anti-misinformation policies.

This startling finding comes from CCDH’s use of artificial intelligence to analyze over 12,000 video transcripts from the past six years. These videos, from 96 YouTube channels owned by Alphabet Inc., cleverly undermine the widely accepted scientific view that human actions significantly impact Climate change.

Interestingly, the nature of climate denial content has evolved. Previously, videos outright denied Global warming or its links to fossil fuel emissions. Such content is barred from earning ad revenue on YouTube. However, CCDH’s analysis reveals a shift. In the last year, 70% of the scrutinized videos moved from outright denial to more subtle tactics. They now attack the feasibility of climate solutions, downplay Global warming’s dangers, or cast doubt on climate science and environmental movements. This is a significant increase from 35% five years ago.

“The battlefield has changed,” asserts Imran Ahmed, CCDH’s chief executive. “The narrative has shifted from denying Climate change to a hopeless stance that denies the possibility of solutions.”

YouTube’s potential earnings from these channels are estimated at a whopping $13.4 million annually. While the platform prohibits ads on outright climate change denial, the CCDH urges a policy update to address these new tactics.

Responding to the findings, YouTube maintained its stance, stating that while discussions on climate change are allowed, outright denial content is not monetized.

This revelation is crucial for the environmental movement and raises questions about the role of major platforms in spreading misinformation. As the world grapples with climate challenges, the need for responsible content dissemination becomes ever more pressing.

