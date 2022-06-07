Traffic noise significantly slows down children’s memory development and attention skills, according to a new study. The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, was conducted in Barcelona, Spain, in 38 different schools. They looked at 2,680 children between the ages of seven and 10 to assess the impact of traffic noise on child cognitive development over time and to determine the impact of peaks in noise.

They tested the children four times throughout the year and measured noise levels outside the classroom and inside the classroom. They examined attention and working memory.

“These two functions are important for learning and develop very rapidly during the primary school years,” said Dr. Maria Foraster, from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, who led the study.

Age seven to 10 is critical in the development of memory and attention skills. The research found that children exposed to three times more traffic in the street than others had memory development that was 23 percent slower and attention ability development that was 5 percent slower over a year.

Noise pollution is a growing concern as study after study is showing how dangerous this unsuspecting threat can be. Noise pollution is the second most damaging environmental factor to health after air pollution.

Until now, however, research surrounding the impact on children and cognitive development has been limited.

“We do not appreciate that noise can actually be toxic from a physical point of view,” said Foraster. “We think that we adapt to it, but research has shown that we don’t completely – we still have a physiological response.”

Interestingly, they found that peaks of noise, like a loud truck passing or vehicle speeding, had more impact than a higher average level of noise. They believe that this may be due to the peaks causing attention to divert, more than a constant level of noise. The scientists believe that policies need to be introduced to deter road-traffic noise away from schools, including rerouting traffic.

Noise pollution affects humans, animals on land, and even animals in the sea. Noise pollution is impacting whales’ ability to contact each other, birds are suffering PTSD- like symptoms from noise pollution, and another study found that noise pollution can increase heart failure in women. Paris recently installed noise sensors to fight noise pollution, and other places are finally working to reduce this unsuspecting killer. This is just one more reason that we need to take pollution seriously. We need to create a safer and cleaner environment for us, animals, and the planet!

