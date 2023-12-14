Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a surprising turn of events, Russia’s stance on climate change has undergone significant changes amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. As the world gears up for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Russia has voiced opposition to the phasing out of fossil fuels, a stance at odds with global climate action norms. This development comes as Russia marginally increases its oil and coal production in 2022, showing a clear deviation from global efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence.
Source: Bloomberg Television/YouTube
In an apparent move to counter Western influence, Russia is even blocking European Union countries from hosting the upcoming COP29 summit in 2024. Despite Moscow’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2060 and limiting greenhouse gas emissions to 70% of 1990 levels by 2030, experts deem these targets modest. With Russia’s emissions already about 30% below 1990 levels (excluding forest sinks), the Climate Action Tracker labels Russia’s climate goals as “highly insufficient.”
The war effort against Ukraine and the need to replace Western goods in the domestic market have led to a rollback in environmental initiatives. Notably, Russia has relaxed its vehicle emission standards, allowing domestic car makers to produce cars with Euro 2 standard engines, a significant step back from the Euro 5 standard.
The reliance on imported technology for reducing carbon emissions stands at 55% in the oil sector, 45% in the coal sector, and 31% in the power sector. This dependence casts doubt on the future of Russian projects that relied on Western cooperation, such as wind farm developments impacted by Finnish company Fortum’s withdrawal from the Russian market.
Despite these setbacks, there are glimpses of progress. Russia has made efforts to establish platforms for carbon footprint reduction, similar to those in Western countries. Notable initiatives include VEB.RF’s development of criteria for environmentally friendly products and firms, and attempts to create a carbon trading market. The Sakhalin pilot project, aimed at achieving carbon neutrality on the island by 2025, is a testament to these efforts, though it faces challenges due to oil and gas industry lobbying and a lack of funding.
The decline in Russia’s export value to the EU by 81% between February 2022 and September 2023 has shifted its focus towards Asian markets, affecting its climate commitments. However, despite reduced ambitions, Russia’s climate agenda maintains a degree of positive inertia. The government insists on staying within the Paris Agreement, and many private firms are independently working on decarbonization. Additionally, an unintended consequence of economic slowdown could also contribute to reducing carbon emissions, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging climate landscape for Russia.
Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
Related Content:
- Russia Has Committed 2,500 Acts Of Ecocide Since Ukraine War Began
- Ukraine is Documenting Ecological Damages Caused by Russian Attacks
- How Russian Warships Have Endangered the Fauna of the Black Sea
- Russian Shelling Has Destroyed Five Million Acres of Forest in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy Reveals
- Russian Invasion of Ukraine May be Responsible for the Death of up to 50,000 Dolphins in the Black Sea
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments