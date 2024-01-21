Feng shui, traditionally associated with harmonizing spaces, can be a game-changer in how we organize our refrigerators. Zhao’s approach is simple yet impactful: place perishables like vegetables, yogurt, and milk on the door or at the front. This visibility ensures that these items are consumed before they spoil, reducing food waste. Durable items, like sodas or condiments, can take a backseat, literally, at the back of your fridge.

This reorganization is more than just an aesthetic choice. Food waste is a significant contributor to climate change, accounting for eight to ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. That’s quadruple the impact of the entire aviation industry! By adopting Zhao’s feng shui method, we not only save our food but also play a part in saving our planet.

But it’s not all about the environment; it’s about you too. Zhao’s TED Talk on this subject, with over 1.2 million views, highlights the personal benefits. Since adopting this method, Zhao reports eating more fresh produce and significantly reducing waste. It’s a win-win: better health and a smaller carbon footprint.

Zhao’s Happy Climate Action initiative, developed with happiness expert Elizabeth Dunn, aims to break the stereotype of Climate change action being solely about doom and gloom. By finding the sweet spot between personal happiness and environmental responsibility, actions like feng shui-ing your fridge become a joyful, impactful endeavor.

So, next time you open your fridge, think of it as an opportunity to make a small, yet significant change. Not only could you be saving your vegetables from turning into unidentifiable objects, but you’re also taking a step towards a happier planet. Let’s make our fridges a front line in the fight against climate change!

