In an eye-opening final lecture, Professor Robert Sterner delivered a viral message about the drastic changes our planet has undergone over the last 35 years. Sterner, who has been teaching at the University of Minnesota Duluth and leading the University’s Large Lakes Laboratory, decided to make his last lecture a memorable one. He compared the state of Earth’s ecology from his first lecture in 1988 to now, uncovering startling facts and a few glimmers of hope.
Source: NDTV/YouTube
The world’s population, a key factor in ecological change, has skyrocketed from 4.9 billion in 1986 to over 8 billion today. This 45% increase in just over three decades highlights the pressure humanity is exerting on the planet. More shocking, however, is the rapid loss of Arctic sea ice, declining by about 12.2% per decade. Sterner emphasizes this as a clear sign of the escalating impact of Global warming, with the Arctic warming four times faster than the rest of the planet.
Climate change’s effects are also evident in rising sea levels, which have increased by more than four inches, and a significant increase in carbon dioxide emissions – over 60% higher than in 1988. The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere itself has surged by more than 20%.
Despite these sobering statistics, Sterner offers a message of hope. He highlights the success of the Montreal Protocol in reducing chlorofluorocarbons, a major win for environmental action. Life expectancy has increased globally, and new regulations have helped slow the spread of invasive species in the Great Lakes.
Sterner’s final words to his students were a call to action: to contribute positively to the environment and continue making a difference. This inspiring lecture, condensed and shared online, has gone viral, reaching an audience as large as a celebrity’s, with over 65,000 page views. It’s a powerful reminder that while the planet has undergone dramatic changes, there’s still room for positive action and hope.
