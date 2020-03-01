Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high quality content. Please support us!

Want tips for ordering plastic-free deliveries from Amazon? TikTok is the place! According to Popsugar, TikTok user @getwasted shared a video with instructions. Let’s get plastic-free!

When placing an order, click “Help” at the top. Select “Contact Us” and start an online chat with an Amazon representative. Once the chat opens, tell the agent you’d like to stop using plastic packaging in your deliveries and the agent will add a note to your account. Your account will note that you’d like to use paper instead of plastic. Then, when the delivery comes, recycle all the paper!

Plastic pollution is harming our oceans and animals! Read more One Green Planet news about plastic and marine life, including Birds Living on an Island 2,000 Miles From People Are Dying From Our Plastic Pollution (VIDEO), Baby Sea Turtle Found Dead After Eating Plastic and Sea Gull Population Greatly Affected Due to Ingesting Plastic Rubber Bands Mistaken for Worms.

There are products you may be using or habits you may have that contribute to plastic pollution. Learn more about how the use of Teabags, Cotton Swabs, Laundry, Contact Lenses, Glitter and Sheet Masks pollute our oceans so you can make more informed decisions going forward. There are also numerous simple actions and switches that can help cut plastic out of our lives including, making your own cosmetics, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, household cleaners, using mason jars, reusable bags/bottles/straws, and avoiding microbeads!

