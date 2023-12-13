Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a shocking revelation, more than 160 individuals and groups known for denying the realities of climate change have gained access to the crucial UN climate talks at COP28 in Dubai. This access includes influential industry trade groups, think tanks, and public relations agencies, known for their history of obstructing regulations on fossil fuels and spreading climate misinformation.
Source: BBC Learning English/YouTube
