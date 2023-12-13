This controversial decision by the UN organizers places these climate denial groups on equal footing with Indigenous communities, human rights groups, and climate justice organizations. It’s alarming that while closed-room negotiations exclude civil society and grassroots groups, representatives with a vested interest in fossil fuel industries are allowed participation.

The data, derived from official UN delegate lists, indicates that at least 166 climate deniers and fossil fuel PR professionals are present at COP28. This number could be higher, as the analysis focused only on the most prominent groups. Some of these organizations have been attending UN climate talks for years, which raises questions about their influence on climate policies.

COP28 is happening at a critical time when the planet has experienced its hottest year on record. Climate scientists urgently warn about the need to phase out fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate impacts. The developing countries are already facing an estimated annual loss of over $400 billion due to Climate change, a figure that’s expected to rise.

However, the extent of the oil and gas industry’s influence in Dubai is unprecedented. Over 2,400 industry-affiliated lobbyists are registered at COP28, a number four times greater than the previous year. This overwhelming presence of fossil fuel lobbyists raises concerns about their potential influence on climate negotiations.

Key figures like David Tong of Oil Change International and Ashka Naik of Corporate Accountability have criticized this situation, highlighting the absurdity and embarrassment of allowing these organizations to partake in discussions that should prioritize the planet’s future over profit-making interests.

Comparatively, the World Health Organization prohibits tobacco lobbyists from its summits, yet the UNFCCC (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) lacks a similar policy to prevent bad-faith actors from registering as observers. This gap in policy allows climate action obstructionists like the American Petroleum Institute (API), known for its long history of spreading climate misinformation, to attend COP28 alongside organizations committed to environmental protection.

The presence of climate denial groups and PR firms alongside the massive fossil fuel industry at COP28 raises serious questions about the integrity and effectiveness of the talks in addressing the global climate emergency. This situation underscores the urgent need for transparency and stricter policies to prevent the influence of climate deniers in such critical international discussions.

