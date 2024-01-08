Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One Green Planet, the leading online platform for conscious choices, and PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences have joined forces in a special partnership to advance sustainability practices in theatrical production. PITCHBLACK, known for its innovative theater experiences conducted in complete darkness, has long been committed to minimizing energy-intensive sources. This collaboration aims to take PITCHBLACK’s sustainable ingenuity and further promote its work in creating immersive theater experiences.

Source: PITCHBLACK IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES/YouTube

PITCHBLACK x One Green Planet show format relies on minimal electricity consumption for lighting, as audiences are immersed in pitch darkness. By eliminating the need for visible sets, elaborate costumes, and excessive lighting, PITCHBLACK prioritizes sustainability while offering a sensory experience focused solely on sound, scent, taste, and touch. The company’s commitment to environmental mindfulness extends to providing opportunities for blind and low-vision individuals to participate in acting, directing, writing, and production.

Recognizing the significance of PITCHBLACK’s sustainable practices, One Green Planet celebrates their work and looks forward to endorsing them as an exemplary organization in the industry. Preeta Sinha, founder of One Green Planet, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with a theater organization that places sustainability at the forefront of its practices. By minimizing the use of resources like lights, costumes, and traditional theatrical elements that often result in significant waste, we are showcasing that sustainability can coexist with the inclusivity and empowerment of disabled communities. Through our partnership, we aim to bring meaningful stories to audiences in innovative formats, proving that a commitment to the environment can enhance the theater experience.”

Carlos Armesto, Co-Executive Artistic Director of PITCHBLACK, reciprocated the enthusiasm, affirming their honor at receiving One Green Planet’s seal of approval and anticipating future collaborations. “What an exciting partnership we have, and we look forward to creating engaging events to share with both of our communities.”

Their debut play, “ODD MAN OUT,” has a short run that starts tomorrow and can be experienced in complete darkness at Here Arts from January 9 to 16, 2024 in NYC.

Immerse yourself in the story of Alberto, a blind musician traveling home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina after decades of self-exile. As you enter Alberto’s story you begin a multi-sensory journey of love, prejudice, and fears that were left behind. This interactive experience engages and awakens your senses, tests your limits, and ultimately uses the darkness to bring you to a new light.

Get Tickets to Odd Man Out by Pitch Black Experiences at Here Arts Center Located at 145 6th Avenue New York, NY 10013 Buy your tickets now!

PITCHBLACK has an eventful season ahead, featuring various projects. Following the above run, the play will premiere Off-Broadway this summer at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture in NoHo, running for nine weeks. Additionally, PITCHBLACK offers an at-home version of the show, available as an in-flight box. The company’s educational program, Sensoteca, provides in-person experiences for elementary, middle, high school, and college students.

Moreover, PITCHBLACK and One Green Planet will collaborate on sensory dining experiences centered around sustainability, presented in total darkness. These unique dining events include a 65-minute immersive experience in complete darkness followed by a three-course meal inspired by the story. The experience blocks the sense of sight and stimulates the remaining senses: you will touch, taste, hear, and smell a beautiful story in complete darkness. Looking to get this amazing show in your city, restaurant, office, or event? Contact One Green Planet for partnership inquiries at team@onegreenplanet.org subject: Pitch Black Dining.`

As a leading resource for conscious choices, One Green Planet is committed to raising awareness about sustainable practices in various industries, including theater. The partnership with PITCHBLACK aligns with its mission to promote eco-friendly initiatives and inspire others to make environmentally conscious decisions.

PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences, a non-profit organization operating under 501(c)(3), is dedicated to creating immersive sensorial experiences in absolute darkness. These experiences can be enjoyed in a crowded room with performers or the solitude of one’s home, always in complete darkness. PITCHBLACK’s mission extends to training new actors, both with and without visual disabilities, fostering a socially responsible approach to their work.

