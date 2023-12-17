Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Meet John Brooks “J.B.” Hamby, the 27-year-old Stanford alum who’s now California’s key player in the high-stakes water negotiations affecting the Colorado River. Just four years out of college, Hamby has rapidly ascended from a recent graduate to the chair of the Colorado River Board of California, becoming the youngest person to lead the state in critical water discussions.

Source: JB Hamby IID Director Divison 2/YouTube

As Climate change continues to reduce the Colorado River’s flow, the seven states sharing this vital waterway face the daunting task of agreeing on significant reductions in water usage. This decision will shape the future of countless communities. Hamby, elected to the board of the Imperial Irrigation District in 2020, plays a central role in these negotiations, balancing the needs of California’s sprawling agricultural lands and burgeoning cities.

Hamby’s journey to this position is a tale of unexpected return and rising responsibility. Initially reluctant to return to his hometown in the Imperial Valley, Hamby realized during his studies at Stanford the strategic importance of the region. The Imperial Irrigation District, where he started as an intern, controls a massive portion of the Colorado River, making it a crucial player in the West’s water politics.

Now, Hamby is at the forefront of navigating complex negotiations that pit state against state, agriculture against urban needs, and old rights against new necessities. His approach has evolved from an aggressive defense of local water rights to a more nuanced strategy, acknowledging the need for all parties, especially those with senior water rights, to contribute to a sustainable solution.

This year, under Hamby’s leadership, the district made a significant water Conservation commitment, signaling a shift towards cooperative action. However, with the looming expiration of the short-term agreement in 2026 and the unpredictable nature of federal funding and environmental conditions, the path ahead is challenging.

Hamby’s role requires not only a deep understanding of the intricate details of water rights and Conservation strategies but also the ability to build trust and cooperation among diverse stakeholders. With California’s economic and agricultural might at stake, Hamby’s decisions and negotiation skills will not only impact the state but also the fate of the entire American West in this critical moment of climate reckoning.

Tiny Rescue Climate Collection
Tiny Rescue Climate Collection

Stop F*cking With The Planet Tee by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content.Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

  • Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
  • Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
  • Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
  • Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
  • Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
  • Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!