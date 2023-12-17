As Climate change continues to reduce the Colorado River’s flow, the seven states sharing this vital waterway face the daunting task of agreeing on significant reductions in water usage. This decision will shape the future of countless communities. Hamby, elected to the board of the Imperial Irrigation District in 2020, plays a central role in these negotiations, balancing the needs of California’s sprawling agricultural lands and burgeoning cities.

Hamby’s journey to this position is a tale of unexpected return and rising responsibility. Initially reluctant to return to his hometown in the Imperial Valley, Hamby realized during his studies at Stanford the strategic importance of the region. The Imperial Irrigation District, where he started as an intern, controls a massive portion of the Colorado River, making it a crucial player in the West’s water politics.

Now, Hamby is at the forefront of navigating complex negotiations that pit state against state, agriculture against urban needs, and old rights against new necessities. His approach has evolved from an aggressive defense of local water rights to a more nuanced strategy, acknowledging the need for all parties, especially those with senior water rights, to contribute to a sustainable solution.

This year, under Hamby’s leadership, the district made a significant water Conservation commitment, signaling a shift towards cooperative action. However, with the looming expiration of the short-term agreement in 2026 and the unpredictable nature of federal funding and environmental conditions, the path ahead is challenging.

Hamby’s role requires not only a deep understanding of the intricate details of water rights and Conservation strategies but also the ability to build trust and cooperation among diverse stakeholders. With California’s economic and agricultural might at stake, Hamby’s decisions and negotiation skills will not only impact the state but also the fate of the entire American West in this critical moment of climate reckoning.

