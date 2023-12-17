Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Meet John Brooks “J.B.” Hamby, the 27-year-old Stanford alum who’s now California’s key player in the high-stakes water negotiations affecting the Colorado River. Just four years out of college, Hamby has rapidly ascended from a recent graduate to the chair of the Colorado River Board of California, becoming the youngest person to lead the state in critical water discussions.
Source: JB Hamby IID Director Divison 2/YouTube
Comments