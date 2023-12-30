Researchers have discovered that continental flood-basalt (CFB) eruptions, the most colossal volcanic outbursts known to man, are a significant driver of these ancient climate changes. These eruptions released enormous quantities of carbon dioxide, catapulting Earth into extreme greenhouse climates and near-lethal conditions. The study, detailed in Earth-Science Reviews, pinpoints these volcanic activities as pivotal moments in Earth’s geological timeline, frequently coinciding with other catastrophic events like oceanic oxygen depletion and rapid global warming.

What’s more intriguing is the synchronicity of these volcanic and climatic episodes with the Earth’s astronomical cycles, occurring every 26 to 33 million years. This pattern aligns closely with shifts in Earth’s orbit within the solar system and the Milky Way Galaxy, suggesting a cosmic interplay that influences terrestrial geology and climate.

The research team, including luminaries from New York University and the Carnegie Institute for Science, emphasizes that while these ancient events are distinct from the human-induced climate changes of recent centuries, they underscore the longstanding impact of carbon dioxide emissions on Global warming.

As the last of these eruptions occurred approximately 16 million years ago, the study not only sheds light on past extinctions and climatic shifts but also establishes a novel perspective on Earth’s geological and astronomical interdependence. This insight into our planet’s deep past reminds us of the complex and often surprising connections between the cosmos, our Earth, and the environment we strive to protect today.

