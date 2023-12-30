Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Recent scientific breakthroughs have unveiled a startling connection between massive volcanic eruptions, Earth’s astronomical cycles, and drastic climate changes that led to mass extinctions over the past 260 million years. This revelation offers a profound understanding of the intricate ties between Earth’s geology, its position in space, and the climatic upheavals that shaped our planet’s history.
Source: CBS News/YouTube
