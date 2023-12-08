Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As the world grapples with the escalating threats of climate change, scientists are considering an audacious solution: dimming the sun. With global temperatures soaring, surpassing 1.26°C of warming in 2022, and on a trajectory to exceed 1.5°C soon, traditional climate policies appear insufficient. Projections suggest that without radical interventions, we could witness over 2.5°C of warming by the century’s end, posing catastrophic risks to vulnerable communities and ecosystems.

Source: Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell/YouTube

Historically, volcanic eruptions like Tambora in 1815 and Pinatubo in 1991 have shown nature’s capability to temporarily cool the Earth. These events spew ash and particles into the atmosphere, forming a hazy layer that dims sunlight. Mimicking this phenomenon could offer a reprieve from escalating temperatures.

The Earth is primarily heated by the sun, but greenhouse gases trap this heat, exacerbating Global warming. By artificially creating a similar haze, we could counter the warming effects of CO2 emissions. Remarkably, dimming the sun by just 1% could cool the planet by approximately 1°C. This could be achieved feasibly and inexpensively using high-flying jets to disperse reflective particles in the upper atmosphere.

However, the approach is not without its challenges. Dimming the sun wouldn’t perfectly reverse Climate change effects; it would alter global wind and rainfall patterns, potentially causing imbalances in some regions. Moreover, while it would help maintain icy regions and reduce extreme heat, it wouldn’t address the root cause of Climate change – the accumulation of greenhouse gases. Additionally, introducing sulfate particles into the atmosphere could contribute to acid rain and affect the ozone layer.

Despite these side effects, the potential benefits are significant. For instance, the reduction in extreme heat could substantially outweigh the health impacts of these side effects. Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen, who contributed to solving the ozone hole issue, advocated for considering sun dimming as a serious option, albeit as a last resort.

While dimming the sun doesn’t tackle the fundamental issue of CO2 emissions and carries potential risks, it offers a compelling, if temporary, solution to mitigate the severe symptoms of Climate change. With CO2 emissions continuing to rise, this radical idea warrants serious consideration as part of a broader strategy to safeguard our planet’s future. It is worth noting that these are ideas that contribute to a balanced argument for geoengineering and hopefully further research can improve our outlook on the subject in the future.

