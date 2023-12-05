Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a landmark decision at COP28, world leaders have boldly pledged to confront the significant role of food and agriculture in climate change. This historic commitment, made at the UN climate summit in Dubai, marks the first time such a global focus has been placed on the food sector’s impact on our planet.

Source: BBC News/YouTube

Over 130 nations, representing a staggering 5.7 billion people and 75% of global food production emissions, signed the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action. This ambitious move highlights the urgency of incorporating food emissions into national climate strategies, known as Nationally Determined Contributions.

King Charles, a key speaker at the summit, emphasized the rapidly closing window to address Climate change, echoing the sentiments of experts who hailed the declaration as a long-overdue step. With the food sector contributing a third of all warming gases, the need for action has never been more critical.

Notably, major players like the US, China, the EU, and the UK have joined this initiative, signaling a collective acknowledgment of the need to reshape global food systems towards sustainability and resilience. According to Edward Davey, head of the World Resources Institute UK, this declaration is vital to maintaining the goal of limiting Global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the declaration’s focus isn’t just on reducing meat and dairy consumption, a common debate in climate circles. It also addresses the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns and their impact on food prices and availability.

While this declaration marks a significant milestone, experts like Edward Davey caution that immediate policies like meat taxes or reduced food prices are unlikely. Similarly, Esther Penunian from the Asian Farmers’ Association, representing millions of farmers, welcomes the declaration but stresses the importance of translating promises into actionable policies, especially for small farmers who are highly vulnerable to extreme weather.

Brazilian farmer Karina Gonçalves David, sharing her struggles with climate-affected crop production, underscores the real-world implications of these changes. As leaders like UK PM Rishi Sunak acknowledge the gap between rhetoric and reality, COP28 represents a critical step towards aligning global efforts against Climate change, with the food sector now at the forefront of this monumental challenge.

