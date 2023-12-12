Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a bold move, the European Union’s climate chief condemned OPEC’s attempt to hinder a groundbreaking deal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. This potential deal aims to phase out fossil fuels, the primary driver of Climate change. The EU climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, described OPEC’s intervention as “unhelpful” and “out of whack” with the urgent need for climate action.

Source: Global News/YouTube

The COP28 summit, attended by nearly 200 countries, is debating a historic decision to end the use of fossil fuels worldwide. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais stirred controversy by urging OPEC+ countries to reject any COP28 agreement targeting fossil fuels. This move was widely criticized, with Hoekstra emphasizing the need to prioritize global interests over national or financial ones.

Over 80 countries, including the 27-member EU, the United States, and various climate-vulnerable island nations, are advocating for a COP28 deal to phase out fossil fuels. Such a deal aligns with scientific recommendations for ambitious action to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Hoekstra, a former Dutch foreign affairs minister with a background in the oil industry, stressed the importance of this deal for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoiding catastrophic climate outcomes.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, both OPEC and OPEC+ members, are reportedly the strongest opponents of a fossil fuel phase-out at COP28. Fossil fuels currently account for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, leading to severe climate impacts like heatwaves, droughts, and rising sea levels.

The EU’s stance at COP28 highlights a critical moment in the global climate dialogue. The EU’s criticism of OPEC’s position underscores the growing urgency for significant climate action and the shifting dynamics in global energy politics. The outcome of COP28 could mark a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change, with the potential to reshape the future of global energy consumption.

