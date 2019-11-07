Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT). In the past, the House of Representatives never voted to pass the PACT Act, H.R. 724. Therefore, this was great news for animals and all animal activists and organizations that have long been championing for a federal law against animal cruelty. The Senate had passed it before, so it’s no surprise that they swiftly voted to pass it again last night by unanimous consent!

As it stands right now, without this law, animal cruelty is handled on the state level. This means that although it is prosecuted as a felony in some states, like Virginia, it’s not prosecuted equally in other states. Preventing animal cruelty is important though not just for the safety of animals, but for preventing violence against humans. There are more than enough statistics from studies that prove just how much animal cruelty is a precursor to violence against humans.

Advertisement

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says: “Passing this legislation is a major victory in the effort to stop animal cruelty and make our communities safer. Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties. Finally getting the PACT Act through Congress would not have been possible without the hard work of many. In particular, I thank Senator Blumenthal and animal advocacy organizations for partnering with me on this bill and now look forward to President Trump signing the PACT Act into law.”

Now that the PACT Act has been passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, it’s on it’s way to Trump’s desk. Animal Wellness Action informed One Green Planet that if Trump signs the bill into law, “it will be the first ever federal anti-cruelty statute, first animal protection measure to be signed into law this year during the 116th Congress, and the first stand alone animal protection measure signed into law since President Trump took office.”

This law will, as explained by Animal Wellness Action, “prohibit extreme acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property and cracks down on widespread sexual abuse of animals (bestiality).”

Law enforcement agencies, the National Sheriffs’ Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Animal Wellness National Law Enforcement Council, and organizations like Animal Wellness Action urge Trump to sign this monumental bill. You too can urge him by contacting the white house to declare your support for the PACT Act. For a quicker way to remind Trump of the urgency of this law, call the White House switchboard at 202-456-1414 to leave a comment urging the president to sign this bill.

Advertisement

For more Animal, Earth, Life, Vegan Food, Health, and Recipe content published daily, subscribe to the One Green Planet Newsletter! Also, don’t forget to download the Food Monster App on iTunes — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy!

Lastly, being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!