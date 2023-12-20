Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hannah Bowman from Sydney, Australia, discovered that her rescue greyhound, Whizz, has developed an unexpected fondness for soda water. The mischievous canine seized the opportunity to indulge in a few sips of the fizzy beverage when Bowman momentarily left her glass unattended on the coffee table.
While most dogs typically enjoy plain water or, in some cases, less appealing sources like toilet water or puddles, the idea of a dog relishing sparkling or soda water is quite unusual. Whizz’s newfound craving left Bowman amused but cautious about the potential effects on his well-being.
Bowman shared her surprise, stating, “He is very cheeky and loves food, so I was surprised when I looked up and saw him enjoying a few sips of soda water.”
@whizzthehound
Spicy waterrrrrr #greyhound #greyhoundlover #greyhoundsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #greyhoundsaspets
According to experts from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, consuming sugary or caffeinated drinks can have adverse effects on a dog’s health, including hyperactivity, vomiting, and an elevated heart rate. Caffeine, in particular, is highly toxic to dogs.
Fortunately for Bowman, the worry about sharing her beverages with Whizz in the future has been alleviated. Concerned about the potential impact of the carbonation on her canine companion’s stomach, Bowman has decided to stick to offering Whizz fresh water.
As a former racing greyhound, Whizz has seamlessly transitioned into a life of luxury in his new home, where he keeps Bowman on her toes with his playful antics. Bowman regularly shares glimpses of Whizz’s mischievous moments on TikTok, where the video of him enjoying the “spicy water” has garnered significant attention, amassing over 3,900 views and nearly 400 likes since its posting on November 24.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- This Refined Dog Likes to Drink Water From the Bathroom Sink (VIDEO)
- Sully The Breakfast Bandit: Hilarious Video of Dog Stealing Human’s Waffle Goes Viral
- Hilarious Video Shows Stray Mama Cat Stealing Toys for Her Kitten
- Pit Bull Caught After Eating Equivalent of Over $200 in Viral Video
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments