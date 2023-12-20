Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Hannah Bowman from Sydney, Australia, discovered that her rescue greyhound, Whizz, has developed an unexpected fondness for soda water. The mischievous canine seized the opportunity to indulge in a few sips of the fizzy beverage when Bowman momentarily left her glass unattended on the coffee table.

While most dogs typically enjoy plain water or, in some cases, less appealing sources like toilet water or puddles, the idea of a dog relishing sparkling or soda water is quite unusual. Whizz’s newfound craving left Bowman amused but cautious about the potential effects on his well-being.

Bowman shared her surprise, stating, “He is very cheeky and loves food, so I was surprised when I looked up and saw him enjoying a few sips of soda water.”

According to experts from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, consuming sugary or caffeinated drinks can have adverse effects on a dog’s health, including hyperactivity, vomiting, and an elevated heart rate. Caffeine, in particular, is highly toxic to dogs.

Fortunately for Bowman, the worry about sharing her beverages with Whizz in the future has been alleviated. Concerned about the potential impact of the carbonation on her canine companion’s stomach, Bowman has decided to stick to offering Whizz fresh water.

As a former racing greyhound, Whizz has seamlessly transitioned into a life of luxury in his new home, where he keeps Bowman on her toes with his playful antics. Bowman regularly shares glimpses of Whizz’s mischievous moments on TikTok, where the video of him enjoying the “spicy water” has garnered significant attention, amassing over 3,900 views and nearly 400 likes since its posting on November 24.

