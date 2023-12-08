Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An abused puppy named Ellery was found starving and with her mouth tied shut. Only 18 months old, it was clear that she had already suffered so much in her short life. She was finally adopted into a loving home, where she will never be harmed again. However, despite this, the abused puppy continued to have nightmares. This makes a TikTok video shared by @happyholly1235 extra heartwarming.

@happyholly1235 This is not long after we rescued Ellery she slept so much, as first she had terrible nightmares and would howl the most haunting howl it would make us cry, she would then leap into your arms. Her short little life had been nothing but physical abuse and neglect. She has obviously never had a decent sleep in her life, so she just slept and slept. What a wonderful beautiful dog we love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ♬ original sound – Happy Holly

The video shows the first time that Ellery slept without experiencing nightmares. She can be seen curled on the couch in her new home, slumbering peacefully. A caption that accompanied the video reads “This is not long after we rescued Ellery she slept so much, as first she had terrible nightmares and would howl the most haunting howl it would make us cry, she would then leap into your arms. Her short little life had been nothing but physical abuse and neglect. She has obviously never had a decent sleep in her life, so she just slept and slept. What a wonderful beautiful dog we love her so much”.

TikTok viewers were overjoyed to see how far the abused puppy had come in her new home. One user commented, “If that sleeping position is not a sign of being content safe and comfortable I don’t know what is she’s beautiful”. Another shared a story about their dog who had been abused. They said, “We got a little frenchie who was 2 & used for breeding, never knew love or how to play, now she’s loving life with a male we rescued too.”

Animal abuse is far too common. Sadly, many cases go unreported and ignored. If you know or suspect an animal is being abused or neglected, contact local law enforcement and animal welfare officials immediately.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

