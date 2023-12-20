Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A four-month-old puppy, named Trouble, has become a local hero in Khayelitsha thanks to his fearless defense of his human family. Trouble’s courageous act unfolded on a Tuesday morning when a group of gangsters attempted to break into his home.
The brave puppy, accompanied by his fur mom, confronted the criminals head-on. The protective instincts of Trouble’s furry mom were evident as she growled and chased the intruders down the road. Undeterred by his small size, Trouble fearlessly joined the pursuit, barking defiantly. However, the criminals attacked the puppy, breaking the radius and ulna of his front left leg.
Swift action was taken by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, who dispatched their animal ambulance to collect Trouble. The young pup was transported to the clinic’s NPO veterinary hospital in Khayelitsha for medical attention. Fortunately, due to Trouble’s young age, surgery was not immediately required. A splint bandage was applied to keep the broken bones in line, allowing for natural healing. The splint bandage is expected to remain on for two to three weeks, after which veterinarians will assess the healing progress. Currently, Trouble is safely recovering at home, and he is scheduled for a follow-up checkup at the animal clinic in three weeks.
For those wishing to contribute to the costs incurred for Trouble’s medical care, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic welcomes Support. Interested donors can contact info@mdzananda.co.za to make a contribution and play a part in aiding the recovery of this courageous canine.
