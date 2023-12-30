Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
An adorable Golden Retriever named Reggie has been dubbed a “grumble puppy” after a cute TikTok video showing his happy noises was posted to the account @reggieabouttown.
@reggieabouttown
#happysounds #happynoises #goldenretriever #asmr
In the video, the dog can be seen holding a toy in his mouth as he walks towards his human. He emits a series of playful growls or “grumbles”. The video is captioned “Hello mother”, referring to Reggie’s tendency to greet people with a toy and some happy noises.
While some people may be confused by the “grumble puppy”, growls are not always a canine sign of aggression. Dogs may growl while playing, being pet, or when greeting someone. It is important to pay attention to canine body language to interpret a dog’s vocalizations.
Reggie’s cute noises led one viewer to dub him a “grumble puppy”. His adorable sounds melted hearts on social media.
