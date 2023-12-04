Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A tear-jerking TikTok video is going viral. In the video, a dog named Camper is seen carrying on a tradition of fetching the newspaper. This tradition was begun by an older dog named Maggie. As a puppy, Maggie began bringing her humans their newspaper each morning. When Maggie passed away recently, Camper took responsibility for this task.

When Camper was a puppy, she noticed that Maggie would get a treat for bringing in the newspaper. So, Camper became her assistant! As Maggie aged, their roles reversed. However, the doggie duo always worked as a team.

After Maggie passed away due to a stroke, Camper was devastated. However, she carried on the tradition and brought in the newspaper each morning. The TikTok video documented the first time that Camper brought in the paper by herself. Viewers were amazed by the pup. User GhostBait wrote, “I’m bawling. She’s like ‘It’s my job now.’” Another user said, “The slow tail wagging as if she’s saying ‘don’t you worry, i got this.’” Currently, the video has over 387,000 likes on TikTok.

