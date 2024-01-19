Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A dog parent has transformed the mundane (and often annoying) task of walking the dog in the rain into a delightful thing that has captured the hearts of viewers on TikTok. The adorable video, posted on the account @oneandonlyminion, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 1.2 million views, 151,000 likes, and 1,000 comments.
Meet Minion, a 10-year-old pug, dachshund, and Chihuahua mix, who faced the challenge of a rainy day and a muddy backyard. Undeterred by the weather, Minion, equipped with a puffy rain jacket, was ready for his outdoor adventure. However, the jacket failed to shield his entire face from the rain. Not to worry – his ingenious human devised a charming solution.
A miniature umbrella, cleverly attached to a wooden stick, became Minion’s royal accessory. With a firm grip on the stick, the tiny umbrella perfectly covered Minion’s head as he confidently trotted around the yard, exuding an air of regality. Come rain or shine, Minion was determined to get outside.
