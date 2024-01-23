Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The idea of an illegal, personal slaughterhouse sounds like something straight out of a horror film. But for a large group of animals in Long Island, New York, it was a very real place where they were being held captive. There, a man was keeping dogs, pigs, goats, cows, and chickens prisoner, depriving them of clean water and food — and slowly killing them, one by one.

Authorities became aware of the nightmare situation when a one-year-old German Shepherd arrived at a local vet with a gunshot wound to his head that had left him paralyzed. A witness had found this poor pup on the Long Island man’s property, so police went there to investigate. What they found was sickening.

Not only had this man shot the German Shepherd intentionally, but he had shot and killed a 6-month-old puppy named Cranky just weeks earlier! Cranky had been disobedient (what puppy isn’t?), so the man shot him in the back. He then shot and killed Cranky when someone else on the property tried to comfort and help the poor pup. Clearly, this man isn’t at all phased by terrorizing and endangering the lives of both animals and humans alike.

But if what he did to these dogs wasn’t proof enough, police found an excess of horrors still to come. Nearly a dozen more dogs, and a “multitude” of pigs, cows, chickens, goats, and sheep living in misery. Allegedly there were dead animals and horrific displays of body parts everywhere. The smells, sights, and sounds must have been unbearable for rescuers.

