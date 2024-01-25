Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Anigar Monsee from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty after allegedly torturing a chicken, a pigeon, a rabbit, and frogs for attention on her YouTube channel, “Motheranddaughter.” The shocking details emerged in a report by The Delaware County Daily Times.

Monsee’s YouTube channel, which boasted over 20,000 subscribers and 1,800 views as of Monday, featured explicit and violent content showing a scantily-clad Monsee mutilating live animals. The acts included disemboweling rabbits, chickens, frogs, and pigeons, as well as severing their necks with a dull knife over several minutes. The videos were accompanied by Monsee singing and engaging in various actions to entertain viewers.

The content was not only violent but also disturbingly included sexualized comments at times. The Delaware County Times reported an active online community with chat moderators and fans discussing requests. Additionally, some videos offered a glimpse into Monsee’s personal life, such as a tour of her new home posted in November, which inadvertently revealed identifiable details like the house number and street markings.

The shocking revelation prompted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to tip off local authorities after receiving complaints about Monsee’s violent content. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt expressed his deep concern over the allegations, labeling the acts as “barbaric” and “inhumane.”

Detectives visited Monsee’s apartment, where she confirmed her identity as the person in the videos. The kitchen in her apartment was found to be identical to the one depicted in one of her videos. Monsee was subsequently charged for all four incidents of animal cruelty. She faced an arraignment with a $200,000 bail and is currently held in Delaware County prison, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 5.

