Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Anigar Monsee from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty after allegedly torturing a chicken, a pigeon, a rabbit, and frogs for attention on her YouTube channel, “Motheranddaughter.” The shocking details emerged in a report by The Delaware County Daily Times.
Source: 6abc Philadelphia/YouTube
Monsee’s YouTube channel, which boasted over 20,000 subscribers and 1,800 views as of Monday, featured explicit and violent content showing a scantily-clad Monsee mutilating live animals. The acts included disemboweling rabbits, chickens, frogs, and pigeons, as well as severing their necks with a dull knife over several minutes. The videos were accompanied by Monsee singing and engaging in various actions to entertain viewers.
The content was not only violent but also disturbingly included sexualized comments at times. The Delaware County Times reported an active online community with chat moderators and fans discussing requests. Additionally, some videos offered a glimpse into Monsee’s personal life, such as a tour of her new home posted in November, which inadvertently revealed identifiable details like the house number and street markings.
The shocking revelation prompted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to tip off local authorities after receiving complaints about Monsee’s violent content. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt expressed his deep concern over the allegations, labeling the acts as “barbaric” and “inhumane.”
Detectives visited Monsee’s apartment, where she confirmed her identity as the person in the videos. The kitchen in her apartment was found to be identical to the one depicted in one of her videos. Monsee was subsequently charged for all four incidents of animal cruelty. She faced an arraignment with a $200,000 bail and is currently held in Delaware County prison, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 5.
Speak Up Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Nightmarish Animal Cruelty Case with Skeletal Remains of Dead Cats Shocks Lackawanna County
- Arizona Humane Society Advocates for Stricter Animal Cruelty Laws Amid Spike in Abuse Cases
- Shocking Animal Cruelty Video of Dog Being Shoved Inside Crate Sparks Legal Action Against Pleasant Hill Man
- Facebook Refuses to Remove Videos Depicting Sickening Animal Cruelty
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments