After a car hit him, a German Shepherd named Cougar had an uncertain future. Although animal control found and rescued the dog, they were unable to provide adequate medical care. Sadly, Cougar was also left bereft after a canine companion with whom he was discovered passed away as a result of the same accident that injured him. The handsome two-year-old German Shepherd was put on the euthanasia list. Fortunately, this was not the end of Cougar’s story.

Coastal German Shepherd Rescue stepped in to save the German Shepherd. The Irvine, California-based rescue found him a foster home and paid for his medical care. After many vet visits and surgery, Cougar was on the road to recovery. However, the German Shepherd melted hearts online when the rescue posted a video of him clutching his toys after surgery.

In the video, Cougar is seen holding a green dinosaur and a teddy bear. One of his front legs is in a cast. The pup clearly gets a lot of comfort from his toys.

According to the rescue, Cougar is indeed “toy obsessed” so his future home should have plenty of play items for the pup! Additionally, his ideal home will have another dog, as he loves other dogs and is very sweet and social.

