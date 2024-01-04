Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A touching video has gone viral on social media, revealing the anticipation of a loyal dog named Max as he eagerly awaited his human’s return at a Texas home. Uploaded by a Houston-based user underbitemaxx on December 19, the clip showcases the Australian shepherd-Pekingese mix’s daylong vigil by the window.

The time-lapse security camera, strategically placed near Max’s favorite spot on the sofa, documented his every move throughout the day. Max, with a stern expression, alternated between looking out the window and patiently sitting on the sofa. The canine only briefly left his post for a refreshing drink of water.

The video’s caption states, “[Max] waited all day long for his mommy to come home,” noting how Max’s ears perked up with anticipation every time a car passed by. Since its upload on TikTok, the heartwarming clip has garnered over 1.4 million views and an impressive 103,600 likes, resonating with viewers around the world who appreciate the unwavering loyalty and companionship that dogs bring to our lives.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping.

