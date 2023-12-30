Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Cane Corso’s were originally bred as guard dogs, and their impressive physiques show it. These huge dogs can often be quite intimidating. However, one Cane Corso named Drax shows off the breed’s sweet and gentle side in a TikTok video.

In the video, the large black Cane Corso can be seen gently interacting with a young baby. Text overlay on the video reads, “He’s always had to be by her, I swear they have their own language”. The young child and the large dog do indeed seem to be enamored with each other. A caption that accompanies the video reads, “They live in their own world.”

Drax’s human told Newsweek that, despite the dog’s large size, he is very patient and gentle with the household’s two young children. She hopes that Drax will help dispel stereotypes that frequently plague the Cane Corso breed.

