Just like humans, dogs can experience jealousy. A funny video shows one jealous dog refusing to let anyone near his human. The clip was shared to the TikTok account @mariaaguilar85171.

In the video, a terrier can be seen sitting between the filmer and his human. The trio perches on a couch. Every time the person filming the video touches their mom, the jealous dog protests. She can be heard admonishing the dog, “Why are you mad that I’m sitting with mom? This is my mom, too”. However, the jealous dog is not convinced. Humorously, the video is captioned, “Thats no longer my mom”.

Since it was posted, the video has been liked more than 115,000 times. Users found it hysterical. One user wrote, “Girl, please leave his mom alone!” Another wrote, “Doogo: ‘I said she’s ONLY MY MOM!!!’” The original poster replied, “I love him but he is mega mega spoiled rotten.”

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop.

