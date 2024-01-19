Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A Dalmatian named Dino has become a social media sensation for his endearing act of comforting his little sister, Ruby, during a car ride. The cute clip, shared on TikTok by the pups’ owner under the username @dino.and.ruby, has garnered over 73,000 likes, capturing the attention and affection of viewers worldwide.

The video begins with Ruby visibly shaken as she takes a ride in their human’s car. Sensing his little sister’s distress, Dino quickly comes to her rescue, lying next to her to provide a reassuring presence. The caption accompanying the post beautifully encapsulates the moment: “When you get a rescue dog that is super scared of car rides… but her big brother makes her feel safe. Better when we’re together.”

Dino, a 7-year-old dwarf Dalmatian from Germany, and Ruby, a 3-year-old rescue beagle from Cyprus, share a heartwarming bond that goes beyond their canine connection. According to their human, Ruby was found abandoned on the streets as a small puppy, and her journey to Germany was marked by deep-seated fears. However, Dino has emerged as her steadfast companion, helping her navigate the world with courage.

Describing Ruby’s dependence on her big brother, the parent shared, “[Ruby] won’t go on walks without Dino. She won’t play outside or adventure on her own without her safety, Dino. She Pants and trembles in the car, but with Dino by her side, she can learn to calm down.”

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: